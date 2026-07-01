New AI Website Reputation Checker by ReportScammedFunds Helps Verify Website Safety

Alpine, CA, USA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Report Scammed Funds (RSF), an online scam awareness and consumer protection platform, today announced the launch of its Website Reputation Checker, a free online tool designed to help individuals evaluate whether a website appears legitimate, suspicious, or potentially fraudulent before sharing personal information or making online transactions.

As cybercriminals increasingly target consumers through fake investment platforms, phishing websites, cryptocurrency scams, and fraudulent online businesses, the newly launched Website Reputation Checker aims to provide users with an additional layer of digital due diligence. The platform analyzes multiple technical and reputation signals to generate a website trust assessment within seconds.

The free tool allows users to enter any website URL or domain name without creating an account. According to RSF, the system evaluates several indicators, including blacklist status, malware detection, phishing signals, domain age, registrar information, hosting infrastructure, and other technical characteristics that may help identify potentially risky websites.

The platform also assigns a trust score and risk classification to each scanned domain. Website reports may be categorized as Safe Website, Suspicious Website, Scam Website, Cryptocurrency Scam, Phishing, or other classifications based on the platform's proprietary analysis methodology.

"Our objective is to make website verification accessible to everyone," said a spokesperson for Report Scammed Funds. "Online scams continue to evolve rapidly, and many fraudulent websites appear convincing at first glance. By combining technical analysis with publicly available reputation signals, we aim to help users make more informed decisions before interacting with unfamiliar websites."

In addition to scanning newly submitted domains, the Website Reputation Checker includes a growing database of previously analyzed websites that users can access instantly. Existing reports contain technical information, trust assessments, and reputation data intended to assist consumers in researching websites before investing, shopping online, or registering for digital services.

According to the company, the Website Reputation Checker combines multiple intelligence sources rather than relying on a single indicator. The platform analyzes URL patterns, redirects, website metadata, malware and phishing databases, infrastructure quality, historic behavior, ownership verification signals, and publicly available reputation information to generate its overall assessment.

RSF states that high-confidence negative indicators, including confirmed phishing activity or malware detections, can significantly reduce a website's trust score, while verified ownership information, established operating history, and reputable third-party reputation signals may contribute positively when supported by available data.

Beyond its website scam checker, Report Scammed Funds provides educational resources covering cryptocurrency fraud, forex scams, fake investment brokers, phishing attacks, banking fraud, online shopping scams, and identity theft. The platform also offers scam reporting guidance and consultation services intended to help victims understand appropriate reporting procedures and available recovery pathways through legitimate authorities.

The company notes that it does not directly recover lost funds or guarantee financial recovery. Instead, its services focus on education, scam assessment, documentation guidance, and directing users toward appropriate reporting channels, emphasizing transparency and informed decision-making.

The launch comes as online fraud continues to affect millions of internet users worldwide, highlighting the growing importance of website reputation analysis and proactive online scam detection. By making its Website Reputation Checker freely accessible, RSF aims to provide consumers, investors, businesses, and researchers with an additional resource for evaluating online risks before engaging with unfamiliar websites.

The Website Reputation Checker is available immediately and can be accessed free of charge without registration through the Report Scammed Funds platform.

About Report Scammed Funds

Report Scammed Funds (RSF) is an online consumer protection platform focused on website reputation analysis, online scam detection, fraud awareness, and educational resources. The platform provides a free Website Reputation Checker, scam reporting guidance, company reviews, and consultation services to help individuals identify online risks and make more informed digital decisions.

Media Contact

Media Relations

ReportScammedFunds (RSF)

Website: https://reportscammedfunds.pro

Email: support@reportscammedfunds.pro

Phone: +1 (657) 274-8769

Address:

2710 Alpine Blvd, Suite K

Alpine, CA 91901-2276

United States

For media inquiries, interview requests, partnership opportunities, or additional information about the Website Reputation Checker and ReportScammedFunds platform, please contact the RSF media relations team using the details above.

