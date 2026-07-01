Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC Audited AFS Dec 2025
Attachments
- Final_Bayport Intermediate HoldCo Limited_AFS FY25_300626 - signed
- Final_Bayport Intermediate HoldCo Limited_AFS FY25_300626 - signed
| Source: Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC
Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC Audited AFS Dec 2025
Attachments
Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC Q1 2026 Financial Statements Attachment Quarterly report IH PLC_March 2026 ...Read More
Bayport corporate reorganisation status update and notification on amendments, waivers and consents under its finance documents Attachment Project Blue - Bayport...Read More