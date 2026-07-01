Aligned Closes $60M Series B to Solidify Leadership Position as the System of Action for B2B Sales

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned , the AI Deal Workspace where sellers, buyers, and their AI agents run deals together, today announced $60 million in Series B financing, bringing its total funding to $73.8 million. The round was led by PeakSpan Capital, with participation from all existing investors, Hetz Ventures, JAL Ventures and NFX. The new capital accelerates Aligned’s mission to fix the part of selling that has been broken for decades: deal execution. Aligned’s platform is used by 70K sellers and 1 million buyers to run deals every month.

Enterprise customers, including Deel, SimilarWeb, and WordPress, run their most complex deals on Aligned, and report 30% faster sales cycles and 15% higher win rates. The Company has experienced rapid growth since inception, tripling ARR over the last 12 months. Aligned is recognized by G2 as the category leader in Digital Sales Rooms , ranking No. 1 for SMB, Mid-Market, and Client Portal in the Summer 2026 reports.

“Aligned was built on a simple conviction: There’s no such thing as a complex sale, only a complex purchase. The top 1% of reps win not by selling harder, but by making it easier to buy,” said Gal Aga, Co-Founder and CEO of Aligned. “For decades, the sales stack only recorded and analyzed deals - it helped managers track the work, but it never helped a buyer decide, or a rep execute. We built the opposite: a single workspace that enables the buyer and equips the rep to do what the top 1% do instinctively: make buying easy. And since that's where the deal actually happens, that's where AI should live. The future of sales doesn’t just use AI, it runs on Aligned.”

Aligned's AI Deal Workspace: A System of Action for Sales

Aligned pioneered the Digital Sales Room category in 2021. Now, with agentic AI and real-time collaboration between sellers, buyers, and AI agents, Aligned has evolved the category into the AI Deal Workspace. With Aligned, after the first meeting, a rep shares a single link - no login required - where the buyer, their whole buying group, and the seller work the deal together. The content, context, comments and next steps management all live in one place instead of being scattered across disparate email threads, links and attachments. Unlike tools built just to log or analyze deals, Aligned is where the deal actually runs, making it the first true System of Action in the sales tech stack.

Because both buyers and sellers work inside Aligned, the platform sees what moves a deal - which stakeholders are engaged, where they got stuck, their interests, and their concerns. CRMs see what reps type in afterward. Revenue Intelligence tools hear what was said in the meeting. Aligned sees the other 95%: what the buying group does between meetings. And because Aligned is where reps and buyers already work, its AI doesn't advise from the outside - it acts inside the live deal. An agent is only as good as the context it sees and the actions it can take, and in sales, both live where the deal runs.

With this capital and additional resources, Aligned is accelerating a shift it has already begun: from solving deal chaos with an improved buyer-seller workflow, to a fully agentic deal‑execution layer, where AI works alongside sellers and buyers from first touch to close. A Seller Agent surfaces risks, drafts follow-ups, and keeps deals moving between meetings, while a Buyer Agent gives stakeholders instant answers inside the workspace, attacking buyer-side friction, the single biggest cause of stalled deals. Aligned is uniquely positioned to deliver this value proposition because no other vendor owns the buyer-facing surface on which it must live to succeed.

At the core of Aligned’s AI Deal Workspace is the AI Deal Brain, a proprietary engine fed by live deal context across CRM, emails, calls, and the between‑meeting buyer engagement that nothing else in the stack can see. That complete view is why the Deal Brain compounds intelligence with every deal that runs through the platform.

“Every category-defining tool replaced chaos, not software," added Aga. "Designers emailed files back and forth until Figma gave them one living canvas. Project managers ran teams off spreadsheets until Asana gave them one living plan. Sales is the last major workflow still running on attachments and email chaos - frozen for the last several decades. Aligned is shifting that paradigm for the deal: one place where buyers, sellers, and now their AI agents work together.”

As agents move from advising to executing, systems of record and insight fade into background infrastructure, and the sales tech stack reorganizes around the new essential layer: the System of Action, the surface between the CRM and the customer where the deal runs and every other tool connects. Aligned pioneered that surface four years ago. This round, coupled with the AI shift, will make it the standard.

Why Now: Buying Changed. The Tools Didn't.

Today, only about one in five sales reps meets quota. The reason isn’t a deterioration in selling, but instead that buying has gotten harder. Committees ballooned to six, eight, ten stakeholders; every purchase is under scrutiny, and Gartner finds buyers now spend only 17% of their total purchasing journey meeting with potential suppliers. Winning increasingly depends on shaping the rest of the journey you're not in the room for - yet reps are still working it with outdated legacy tools with segmented workflows: A v4 proposal lands as an attachment in email 55, feedback comes back in dozens of separate email threads, the business case lives in a document no one can find, and the champion is left to sell internally with whatever they can forward.

The multi-billion-dollar sales stack only deepened the gap. It has two layers, but needs three:

The system of record, led by CRMs, logs what happened

The system of insight, led by Revenue Intelligence platforms, analyzes why

The system of action, led by Digital Sales Rooms, which is evolving to the AI Deal Workspace, runs what happens next



Neither helps a buyer decide faster, nor does the salesperson execute better. The deal lives everywhere and nowhere, scattered across inboxes and shared drives, invisible to the team, unmanageable for the rep, and impossible for a leader to inspect. There's never been a layer where the deal runs in real-time - the System of Action.

Conviction Capital: Why PeakSpan Led the Investment

PeakSpan Capital spent three years tracking the Digital Sales Room market before leading this round, analyzing every vendor in the category, studying user sentiment across G2, and interviewing dozens of customers of Aligned and its competitors.

“I’ve partnered with companies in the GTM technology space for the past 15 years and spent the last three years looking for the company that would own the execution layer of sales, speaking to companies, customers, partners, analysts, and buyers. The research all pointed at one company uniquely positioned to capitalize on this immense opportunity: Aligned,” said Matt Melymuka, Co‑Founder and Managing Partner at PeakSpan Capital, who joins Aligned’s board of directors. “As selling becomes AI-driven, the advantage stops being who watches the deal from the outside and starts being who owns the deal itself, the surface where buyers and sellers transact. That surface generates proprietary data that doesn’t exist anywhere else, and it's where AI belongs, alongside the people already working there. Whoever owns it owns the next decade of GTM software. That's a generational, category-defining position, and it's why we led the largest round this category has seen.”

The $60 million funds three strategic priorities:​

Agent-native execution: Completing the transition from AI-assisted collaboration to a fully agentic workflow where seller agents, buyer agents, and the AI Deal Brain run deals within a shared deal context

Completing the transition from AI-assisted collaboration to a fully agentic workflow where seller agents, buyer agents, and the AI Deal Brain run deals within a shared deal context Upmarket expansion: Deepening compliance certifications, advanced permissions , and integration depth so the biggest revenue organizations can standardize on Aligned as their deal execution layer

Deepening compliance certifications, advanced permissions , and integration depth so the biggest revenue organizations can standardize on Aligned as their deal execution layer Go-to-Market: Scaling, marketing, sales, customer success, and revenue operations to cement category ownership



​To learn more about Aligned or request a demo, visit www.alignedup.com .

About Aligned

Founded by Gal Aga, Gal Deitsch and Yotam Sela, Aligned is the AI Deal Workspace where sellers, buyers, and AI agents collaborate to streamline and accelerate deals. Headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv, Aligned pioneered the Digital Sales Room category and is now creating the agentic execution layer that bridges the gap between CRM systems and buyer decision-making. Over 70,000 revenue teams and 1 million monthly buyers trust Aligned, including enterprise customers like Deel, SimilarWeb, and WordPress. The company is backed by PeakSpan Capital, NFX, Hetz Ventures, and JAL Ventures. Learn more at alignedup.com .

The future of sales doesn't just use AI; it runs on Aligned.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ad4567d-5335-4540-9b3d-41acb265ad88.