FactSet Reports Results for Third Quarter 2026

 | Source: FactSet Research Systems Inc. FactSet Research Systems Inc.

Continued ASV acceleration and expanding product capabilities highlight FactSet's strong execution and momentum

NORWALK, Conn., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a leading global data and AI solutions provider to the financial markets, today announced results for its third quarter fiscal 2026 ended May 31, 2026.

Q3 2026 Highlights
  • Accelerating growth: GAAP revenues grew 6.4% year over year to $622.9 million, with organic revenues up 7.0%. Organic ASV reached $2,485.6 million, up 7.1% year over year.
  • Commercial excellence: Enterprise relationships deepened, with Q3 renewals extending in length by 30% on average and annual ASV retention remaining above 95%.
  • AI momentum: More than 90% of FactSet's Top 50 clients now use four or more AI products. New partnerships with Google Cloud, Finster AI, and TIFIN.AI, alongside FactSet's MCP server, are broadening adoption of AI-ready solutions, positioning FactSet as the trusted partner powering next-generation financial workflows.
  • Leadership strengthened: Joshua B. Warren appointed as Chief Financial Officer, bringing deep experience across asset management, financial technology, and capital markets.
  • Strong capital returns: FactSet returned more than $243 million to shareholders in Q3, while marking its twenty-seventh consecutive year of dividend increases. Fiscal year-to-date, total capital returned reached $629 million.


"FactSet's strong third quarter results reflect solid execution against our strategic priorities and continued demand for our differentiated content, analytics, and workflow solutions. Clients are choosing FactSet to power critical workflows and informed decision-making, driving a robust pipeline and accelerating enterprise contracts.

"Across regions and firm types, clients are expanding their relationships with FactSet and actively adopting our AI solutions, reinforcing our confidence in FactSet's sustained growth and long-term value." - Sanoke Viswanathan, CEO

Key Financial Measures*

(Condensed and Unaudited)Three Months Ended 
 May 31, 
(Results in thousands, except per share data) 2026   2025 Change
Revenues$622,918  $585,520 6.4%
Organic revenues$622,866  $582,224 7.0%
Operating income$166,301  $194,155 (14.3)%
Adjusted operating income$211,752  $215,313 (1.7)%
Operating margin 26.7%  33.2% 
Adjusted operating margin 34.0%  36.8% 
Net income$126,718  $148,542 (14.7)%
Adjusted net income$163,769  $163,921 (0.1)%
Adjusted EBITDA$220,165  $235,915 (6.7)%
Diluted EPS$3.50  $3.87 (9.6)%
Adjusted diluted EPS$4.53  $4.27 6.1%

         * See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights

  • GAAP revenues increased 6.4% or $37.4 million to $622.9 million compared with $585.5 million in the prior year period.
  • Organic revenues grew 7.0% year over year to $622.9 million. Growth in GAAP and organic revenues this quarter was driven by institutional buy-side and wealth management clients.
  • Annual Subscription Value ("ASV") was $2,484.3 million at May 31, 2026.
  • Organic ASV was $2,485.6 million at May 31, 2026, up 7.1% or $165.0 million year over year. Over the last three months, organic ASV increased $35.4 million.
  • GAAP operating margin was 26.7% compared with 33.2% in the prior year period, primarily due to higher employee compensation costs, including one-time charges and CEO compensation costs not incurred in the prior year.
  • Adjusted operating margin, which excludes acquisition-related intangible asset amortization and non-recurring items, was 34.0% compared with 36.8% in the prior year period, mainly due to higher compensation and technology-related expenses.
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $3.50 compared with $3.87 for the same period in fiscal 2025, mainly driven by higher operating expenses including non-recurring items, partially offset by growth in revenues and a 6% lower share count.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS increased 6.1% to $4.53 compared with $4.27 in the prior year period, driven by growth in revenues and a lower share count.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $284.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 12.1% compared with the prior year period.
  • Free cash flow was $254.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 11.1% compared with the prior year period.
  • GAAP effective tax rate increased to 17.8% compared with 17.5% for the prior year period primarily due to the limitation on the deductibility of executive compensation.

Operational HighlightsThird Quarter Fiscal 2026

  • FactSet appointed Joshua B. Warren as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 13, 2026. Warren most recently served as CFO of Envestnet and previously held senior strategy roles at BlackRock.
  • FactSet's Commercial Excellence initiatives continued to deepen client relationships. In Q3, enterprise renewals extended in length by 30% on average and annual ASV retention remained above 95%.
  • Client adoption continued to broaden. As of quarter end, 90%+ of the Top 50 clients use four or more FactSet AI products.
  • FactSet advanced its AI partnership ecosystem through Google Cloud, Finster AI, and TIFIN.AI, extending AI-enabled workflows across investment banking, wealth management, and enterprise financial intelligence.
  • FactSet strengthened its portfolio and private markets workflow capabilities through partnerships with J.P. Morgan and Valutico, giving clients more integrated tools for whole portfolio analytics and private capital valuation.
  • FactSet returned $243.4 million to shareholders in Q3, including $203.1 million in share repurchases and $40.3 million in dividends. Fiscal year-to-date, the Company has deployed $628.7 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. FactSet also increased its quarterly dividend by $0.06 to $1.16 per share, marking the twenty-seventh consecutive year the Company has increased dividends on a stock split-adjusted basis.

Annual Subscription Value (ASV)

ASV at any given point in time represents the forward-looking revenues for the next 12 months from all subscription services currently supplied to clients. Organic ASV at any point in time equals our ASV excluding ASV from acquisitions and the comparable impact of dispositions and discontinued lines of business effected within the last 12 months and the impact of foreign currency movements.

ASV was $2,484.3 million at May 31, 2026, compared with $2,335.1 million at May 31, 2025. Organic ASV was $2,485.6 million at May 31, 2026, up $165.0 million from the prior year, for a growth rate of 7.1%. Organic ASV increased $35.4 million over the last three months.

Segment Revenues and ASV

(Results in millions)May 31, 2026
ASV		May 31, 2025
ASV		May 31, 2026
Organic ASV 		Organic ASV
Growth		Q3 FY26
Revenues 		Q3 FY25
Revenues		Organic Revenues Growth
Americas$1,621.0$1,513.1$1,621.07.2%$407.2$380.57.0%
EMEA$608.1$581.9$608.75.6%$152.0$145.75.3%
APAC$255.2$240.1$255.910.0%$63.7$59.310.5%


Share Repurchase Program

FactSet repurchased 926,370 shares of its common stock for $203.1 million at an average price of $219.21 during the third quarter of fiscal 2026 under the Company’s share repurchase program. As of May 31, 2026, $494.0 million remained available for share repurchases under this program.

Annual Business Outlook

FactSet reaffirms its outlook for fiscal 2026 provided on March 31, 2026. The following forward-looking statements reflect FactSet's expectations as of today's date. Given the risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. FactSet does not intend to update its forward-looking statements prior to its next quarterly results announcement.

Reaffirmed Fiscal 2026 Expectations:

MetricFiscal 2026 Guidance
Organic ASV growth$130 million - $160 million
GAAP revenues$2,450 million - $2,470 million
GAAP operating margin29.5% - 31.0%
Adjusted operating margin34.0% - 35.5%
Annual effective tax rate18.0% - 19.0%
GAAP diluted EPS$14.85 - $15.35
Adjusted diluted EPS$17.25 - $17.75


Adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted EPS guidance do not include certain effects of any non-recurring benefits or charges that may arise in fiscal 2026. Please see the back of this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted metrics.

Conference Call

Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Participant Registration:FactSet Q3 2026 Earnings Call Registration
  

Please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. Upon registration, you will receive dial-in information and a unique access PIN. The earnings presentation will be available on FactSet’s Investor Relations website at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 1, 2026, 30 minutes before the earnings call begins.

A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 1, 2026, and will remain accessible through July 1, 2027. A transcript of the earnings call will be available via FactSet CallStreet.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events, trends, contingencies, and circumstances, industries in which FactSet operates and the beliefs and assumptions of management. All statements that address expectations, guidance, outlook or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy, product development, revenues, future financial results, anticipated growth, market position, subscriptions, expected expenditures or investments, trends in FactSet’s business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "indicates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," the negative of those terms, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, outcomes, events, or actions and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in FactSet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly its latest annual report on Form 10-K, including Item 1A, Risk Factors, and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as others, could cause results, performance, achievements, or activities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FactSet assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it is made, except as required by applicable law. Future results could differ materially from historical performance.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company also refers to and presents certain additional non-GAAP financial measures. These measures include: organic revenues, adjusted operating margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, and free cash flow. The Company has included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP at the back of this release.

FactSet uses these non-GAAP financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors because they permit investors to view the Company’s performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Investors may benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, and such measures may also facilitate comparisons to historical performance. The Company believes that organic revenues, adjusted operating margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS help to fully reflect the underlying economic performance of FactSet. The Company believes that free cash flow is useful to investors because it is an indication of cash flow that may be available to pay debt obligations, make strategic acquisitions and investments, pay dividends, repurchase stock, and strengthen the balance sheet. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We are not able to provide reconciliations of certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, offices in 19 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 9,100 global clients and over 247,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations:                         
Kevin Toomey
+1.212.209.5259
Kevin.Toomey@factset.com

Media Relations:
Alexandra Shevchenko
+44 075 1813 1115
oleksandra.shevchenko@factset.com

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)     
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 May 31, May 31,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2026  2025   2026   2025 
Revenues$622,918 $585,520  $1,841,558  $1,724,847 
Operating expenses      
Cost of services 312,190  280,729   896,848   809,112 
Selling, general and administrative 144,427  110,636   401,377   344,753 
Total operating expenses 456,617  391,365   1,298,225   1,153,865 
       
Operating income 166,301  194,155   543,333   570,982 
       
Other income (expense), net      
Interest income 642  1,509   2,622   4,483 
Interest expense (13,839) (15,122)  (40,286)  (43,438)
Other income (expense), net 1,017  (594)  (324)  (20)
Total other income (expense), net (12,180) (14,207)  (37,988)  (38,975)
       
Income before income taxes 154,121  179,948   505,345   532,007 
       
Provision for income taxes 27,403  31,406   92,991   88,583 
Net income$126,718 $148,542  $412,354  $443,424 
       
Basic earnings per common share$3.51 $3.92  $11.20  $11.68 
Diluted earnings per common share$3.50 $3.87  $11.16  $11.53 
       
Basic weighted average common shares 36,122  37,907   36,819   37,976 
Diluted weighted average common shares 36,191  38,344   36,957   38,457 

Certain prior year figures have been conformed to the current year's presentation.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) 
   
   
(In thousands)May 31, 2026August 31, 2025
ASSETS  
Cash and cash equivalents$288,114$337,651
Investments 16,122 17,445
Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $14,305 at May 31, 2026 and $13,789 at August 31, 2025 289,990 270,684
Prepaid taxes 58,325 33,600
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,968 70,379
Total current assets 727,519 729,759
   
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 82,319 85,203
Goodwill 1,283,377 1,284,708
Intangible assets, net 1,868,418 1,916,102
Deferred tax assets 41,945 61,226
Lease right-of-use assets, net 119,364 121,776
Other assets 69,055 105,498
TOTAL ASSETS$4,191,997$4,304,272
   
LIABILITIES  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$163,982$135,262
Current debt 499,159 
Current lease liabilities 33,963 33,145
Accrued compensation 137,431 130,596
Deferred revenues 183,494 167,852
Current taxes payable 5,182 13,041
Dividends payable 41,500 41,410
Total current liabilities 1,064,711 521,306
   
Long-term debt 890,542 1,368,260
Deferred tax liabilities 13,040 14,902
Taxes payable 41,315 45,095
Long-term lease liabilities 146,978 157,104
Other liabilities 3,121 11,192
TOTAL LIABILITIES$2,159,707$2,117,859
   
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$2,032,290$2,186,413
   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$4,191,997$4,304,272


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 
 Nine Months Ended
 May 31,
(In thousands) 2026  2025 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES  
Net income$412,354 $443,424 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities  
Depreciation and amortization 133,708  114,972 
Amortization of lease right-of-use assets 24,269  23,152 
Stock-based compensation expense 61,541  47,154 
Deferred income taxes 20,808  3,154 
Other, net 14,436  7,428 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions  
Accounts receivable (24,376) (41,492)
Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,759) 6,699 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 22,793  (49,717)
Accrued compensation 7,541  3,789 
Deferred revenues 15,030  4,955 
Taxes payable, net of prepaid taxes (36,320) (19,108)
Lease liabilities, net (30,533) (30,250)
Net cash provided by operating activities 617,492  514,160 
   
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES  
Purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software (87,319) (74,840)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired   (348,255)
Purchases of investments (18,086) (4,433)
Proceeds from maturity or sale of investments 36,050  58,155 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (69,355) (369,373)
   
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES  
Proceeds from debt 95,000  803,410 
Repayments of debt (75,000) (742,500)
Dividend payments (122,684) (118,329)
Proceeds from employee stock plans 27,534  72,616 
Repurchases of common stock (506,000) (193,838)
Deferred acquisition consideration (16,176) (4,699)
Other financing activities (6,418) (15,987)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (603,744) (199,327)
   
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,678) 1,966 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (57,285) (52,574)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 351,695  422,979 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$294,410 $370,405 
   
Reconciliation of total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:  
Cash and cash equivalents$288,114 $356,361 
Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,296  6,522 
Restricted cash included in Other assets 1,000  7,522 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$294,410 $370,405 

Certain prior year figures have been conformed to the current year's presentation.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Results to Adjusted Financial Measures

Organic Revenues

Organic revenues exclude the current year impact of revenues from acquisitions and the comparable impact of dispositions and discontinued lines of business, effected within the past 12 months and the current year impact of foreign currency movements. The table below provides a reconciliation of revenues to organic revenues:

(Unaudited)Three Months Ended 
 May 31, 
(In thousands) 2026  2025 Change
Revenues$622,918 $585,520 6.4%
Disposition revenues   (3,296) 
Currency impact (52)   
Organic revenues$622,866 $582,224 7.0%


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below provides a reconciliation of operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted EPS to adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS.

Adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude acquisition-related intangible asset amortization and non-recurring items. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense, while adjusted EBITDA further excludes non-recurring non-cash expenses.

 Three Months Ended 
 May 31, 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2026  2025 % Change
Operating income$166,301 $194,155 (14.3)%
Intangible asset amortization 18,981  19,182  
Restructuring/severance 19,629    
CEO compensation costs(1) 4,322    
Business disposition, acquisitions and related costs 1,769  1,976  
Client bankruptcy charges 750    
Adjusted operating income$211,752 $215,313 (1.7)%
Operating margin 26.7% 33.2% 
Adjusted operating margin(2) 34.0% 36.8% 
Net income$126,718 $148,542 (14.7)%
Intangible asset amortization 14,534  13,943  
Restructuring/severance 15,030    
CEO compensation costs(1) 3,309    
Business disposition, acquisitions and related costs 1,355  1,436  
Impairment within Other assets(3) 2,297    
Client bankruptcy charges 574    
Non-operating income from business disposition (48)   
Adjusted net income(4)$163,769 $163,921 (0.1)%
Net income 126,718  148,542 (14.7)%
Interest expense 13,839  15,122  
Income taxes 27,403  31,406  
Depreciation and amortization expense 45,869  40,845  
EBITDA$213,829 $235,915 (9.4)%
Non-recurring non-cash expenses(5) 6,336    
Adjusted EBITDA$220,165 $235,915 (6.7)%
Diluted EPS$3.50 $3.87 (9.6)%
Intangible asset amortization 0.40  0.36  
Restructuring/severance 0.42    
CEO compensation costs(1) 0.09    
Business disposition, acquisitions and related costs 0.04  0.04  
Impairment within Other assets(3) 0.06    
Client bankruptcy charges 0.02    
Non-operating income from business disposition 0.00    
Adjusted diluted EPS(4)$4.53 $4.27 6.1%
Weighted average common shares (diluted) 36,191  38,344  
(1) Related to the recognition, over their respective service periods, of one-time make-whole cash and equity awards issued to our CEO.
(2) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as Adjusted operating income divided by Revenues.
(3) Related to the impairment of an equity investment.
(4) For purposes of calculating Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS, all adjustments for the three months ended May 31, 2026 and May 31, 2025 were taxed at an adjusted tax rate of 23.4% and 27.3%, respectively.
(5) Primarily related to the impairment of an equity investment and the recognition, over their respective service periods, of one-time equity awards issued to our CEO.


Business Outlook Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS 

(Unaudited)  
Figures may not foot due to roundingAnnual Fiscal 2026 Guidance
(In millions, except per share data)Low end of rangeHigh end of range
Revenues$2,450 $2,470 
Operating income$760 $729 
Operating margin 31.0% 29.5%
   
Intangible asset amortization 75  75 
CEO compensation 25  25 
Discrete items 10  12 
Adjusted operating income$870 $840 
Adjusted operating margin(a) 35.5% 34.0%
   
Net income$582 $555 
Intangible asset amortization 60  60 
CEO compensation 20  20 
Discrete items 8  10 
Adjusted net income$670 $645 
   
Diluted earnings per common share$15.35 $14.85 
Intangible asset amortization 1.63  1.63 
CEO compensation 0.54  0.54 
Discrete items 0.23  0.23 
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share$17.75 $17.25 
(a)   Adjusted operating margin is calculated as Adjusted operating income divided by Revenues.



Free Cash Flow 

Cash flows provided by operating activities have been reduced by purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software to report non-GAAP free cash flow.

(Unaudited)Three Months Ended 
 May 31, 
(In thousands) 2026  2025 Change
Net Cash Provided for Operating Activities$284,520 $253,833 12.1%
Less: purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software (30,475) (25,230)20.8%
Free Cash Flow$254,045 $228,603 11.1%


Organic ASV

The following table presents the calculation of organic ASV.

(In millions)As of May 31, 2026
As reported ASV$2,484.3 
Impact from foreign currency movements 1.3 
Organic ASV$2,485.6 
Organic ASV annual growth rate(a) 7.1%
(a) For comparability purposes, in calculating the organic ASV annual growth rate, the prior year excludes ASV from dispositions completed in the last 12 months.

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