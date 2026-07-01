Seer Prevails in European Patent Opposition as U.S. ITC Opens Investigation into Nanomics

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced two significant developments that reinforce the strength of the intellectual property portfolio protecting its proprietary nanoparticle protein enrichment technology. These milestones underscore Seer's leadership in proteomics, validate the innovation behind its differentiated platform, and reflect the company's continued commitment to protecting the technologies that are advancing the future of proteomics. On June 25, 2026, the European Patent Office (EPO) concluded that European Patent No. EP4056263 will be maintained on the basis of claims covering particle-based enrichment for proteomics, and on June 29, 2026, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) instituted an investigation into the importation by Nanomics Biotechnology Co., Ltd. of products that Seer alleges infringe five of its U.S. patents.

The EPO outcome followed an opposition that sought revocation of EP4056263 by an unnamed opponent. After the proceedings, the EPO determined that the patent would be maintained, with claims broadly covering the particle-based approach at the core of Seer's proteomics technology. A written decision is expected in approximately two months. EP4056263 is owned by The Brigham and Women's Hospital and exclusively licensed to Seer.

The ITC investigation stems from a complaint Seer filed on May 28, 2026, supplemented on June 12, 2026, and parallels a patent infringement suit Seer filed in U.S. federal district court on May 12, 2026. The Commission instituted the investigation notwithstanding Nanomics' June 10, 2026, request that it decline to do so. The investigation concerns Nanomics' Proteonano kits and workstations, and Seer is seeking a limited exclusion order to bar the importation and sale of those products in the United States. The Brigham and Women's Hospital has joined the ITC action as a co-complainant.

These decisions add to a growing record of validation for Seer's patent estate. On March 23, 2026, the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board issued a Final Written Decision in an inter partes review upholding key claims of U.S. Patent No 11.435,360. Seer holds a portfolio of more than 250 patent applications and issued patents, including 84 issued patents worldwide, a substantial portion of which protect the IP integral to Seer's Proteograph® Product Suite.

“We pioneered this field and built the foundational intellectual property that underpins it. The European Patent Office has upheld a key patent covering our particle-based enrichment technology, and the U.S. International Trade Commission has instituted an investigation into Nanomics despite the company’s opposition,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Seer. “These actions underscore the strength of our IP portfolio and make clear that we will vigorously defend our innovations and protect the technology our customers depend on.”

About Seer, Inc.

Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable. Seer’s Proteograph ® Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software to overcome the throughput and complexity limitations of traditional proteomic methods. Seer’s products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit www.seer.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the timing of any decision by the EPO. Seer’s proprietary technology and products and any third-party infringement thereof, and any actions Seer might take in response to infringement. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt pr@seer.bio