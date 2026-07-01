Hello Funding Caps Record Quarter as Demand from Small Business Owners Accelerates

LAS VEGAS, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hello Funding LLC, a commercial finance brokerage serving small and mid-sized businesses nationwide, closed its strongest quarter to date as demand for fast, flexible working capital continued to climb across multiple industries.

The quarter capped a period of rapid growth for the company, which has scaled its monthly funding volume nearly sevenfold since March. Demand was strongest among healthcare practices, service-based businesses, and other owners seeking capital suited to the realities of running a business rather than the rigid requirements of traditional bank lending.

"Our job isn't to push a product — it's to help owners find the financing that actually fits their business," said Jacob Botha, Founder and CEO of Hello Funding. "That approach is what's driving our growth, and it's what we'll keep building on."

Hello Funding sources offers across a network of established lending partners, giving owners access to a range of solutions — including business term loans, lines of credit, and revenue-based financing — through a one-page application that takes minutes to complete, with no collateral required for most programs.

As demand grows, Hello Funding continues to invest in the people and technology behind its service — expanding its team of funding specialists and refining a process built to give business owners fast answers and clear options, without the runaround of traditional lending.

As a licensed commercial finance broker and a member of the Small Business Finance Association and the Commercial Loan Broker Association, Hello Funding emphasizes responsible financing practices and transparent guidance as central to how it operates.

"Our goal is to build a company that operates at scale while maintaining a high standard of service for every client," Botha added. "The momentum we're seeing gives us real confidence in where we're headed."

About Hello Funding

Hello Funding is a commercial finance brokerage based in Las Vegas, Nevada, helping small and mid-sized businesses access working capital through a network of trusted lending partners. The company offers term loans, lines of credit, revenue-based financing, and other commercial funding solutions, and is committed to speed, transparency, and responsible financing.

For more information, visit www.hellofunding.com or call (800) 900-8108.

Jacob Botha

Hello Funding LLC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24324a24-de52-4ab6-ab88-984e158f9d76