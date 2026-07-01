Country Stampede Shatters Attendance Records With 42,000+ Fans at 30th Anniversary Festival

Momentum Builds Ahead of Multi-Season Gilley’s Park City Partnership

OVERLAND PARK, KS, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: KUST) (“Kustom” or the “Company”), a live entertainment and music festival company, today announced record-breaking attendance results from its 30th anniversary Country Stampede Kansas festival, held June 25–27 at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, KS.

42,000+ Fans — More Than 10,000 Over Expectations

Country Stampede’s milestone year drew the largest turnout in the festival’s history at Bonner Springs Kansas, with more than 42,000 attendees—exceeding projections by over 10,000 fans. Demand was strong across all three days, fueled by significant regional interest and the Company’s recently announced multi-season partnership with Gilley’s Park City.

Last-minute traffic and walk-up demand far exceeded expectations, resulting in the festival’s highest gate count since 2019.

Fan Highlights & Viral Moments

Fans generated thousands of photos, videos, and social posts throughout the weekend, capturing the energy of the 30th anniversary celebration. Highlights include:

Gary LeVox performance clip https://www.tiktok.com/@garylevoxofficial/video/7656624207484259597?q=Gary%20LeVox&t=1772131388373

https://www.tiktok.com/@garylevoxofficial/video/7656624207484259597?q=Gary%20LeVox&t=1772131388373 Fan recap video Day #1 https://www.facebook.com/reel/1462188765681109

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1462188765681109 Fan recap video Day #2 https://www.facebook.com/reel/1320876326826932

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1320876326826932 Fan recap video Day #3 https://www.facebook.com/reel/1572438907868491

Country Stampede photo gallery https://www.facebook.com/countrystampedefestival





The festival’s main-stage lineup — featuring Treaty Oak Revival, Wyatt Flores, Zach Top, Rascal Flatts, and more — delivered packed crowds and some of the most engaged fan response in the event’s 30-year history.

Ticket Inventory Nearly Sold Out

Multiple ticket classes sold out ahead of the festival, including:

Thursday General Admission

Thursday Party Pit

All 3-day Party Pit passes

All 3-day Lower Reserved Seating

All 3-day Upper Reserved Seating





Remaining inventory was extremely limited across all categories, with single-day reserved seating selling out on select days.

Momentum Builds Ahead of Multi-Season Gilley’s Park City Partnership

Earlier this month, Kustom announced a multi-season partnership with Ruffin Properties, LLC, owner of Gilley’s Gambling Hall Park City (“Gilley’s”), to host festivals throughout the spring, summer, and fall beginning in 2027, with select events planned for fall 2026.

The move to Gilley’s is expected to nearly double venue capacity, enabling shows for up to 35,000 daily attendees and more than 20 show days in 2027.

Leadership Commentary

“Our vision is for every event we produce to leave fans feeling genuinely rewarded — not only entertained, but confident they received more value than they expected,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Kustom Entertainment, Inc., in a recent interview with Authority Magazine. “That means delivering memorable live experiences, creating stronger connections between artists and audiences, and continuously raising the standard for what fans should expect from festivals, concerts, and ticketing platforms. As we grow, our goal is to turn that fan-first approach into a broader movement across the live event and ticketing industries.”

About Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Kustom produces live music events and festivals across North America, focusing on creating memorable fan experiences through live entertainment, festival operations, artist booking, sponsorships, marketing, and event production.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties with the proposed divestiture. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future ticket demands and inventory levels for anticipated shows in 2027 and the Company's plans to host events at the Gilley's facility. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today’s date. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in consumer demand for live entertainment; the Company's dependence on third-party venues, competition from other entertainment venues and events; the Company's ability to manage the costs and expenses associated with its events; regulatory changes affecting the Company's operations; and, the risks described from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the risks described in the Company’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information.

For Additional Information, Please Contact:

Stanton E. Ross, CEO

Phone: (913) 456-KUST (5878)

info@kustoment.com

www.kustoment.com

www.kustom440.com

www.countrystampede.com