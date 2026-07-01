Discovery’s New Name Receives TSX Approval

TORONTO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Mining Ltd. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective the market open on Friday, July 3, 2026, the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares”) will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under its newly approved name “Discovery Mining Ltd.” (the “Name Change”). The Common Shares will continue trading under the symbol “DSV”.

The Name Change was approved by shareholders at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 22, 2026. Articles of amendment were subsequently filed, and the Company received a certificate of amendment giving effect to the continuation of the Company’s existence from British Columbia’s Business Corporations Act to Ontario’s Business Corporations Act, with the Name Change effective as of June 29, 2026. As previously announced, the Name Change and continuance are intended to better reflect the functional jurisdiction and current operations of the Company.

There are no anticipated interruptions to the Company’s trading activities as part of the Name Change. Certificates and direct registration system (DRS) statements representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and shareholders will not be required to exchange their shares or take any other action. Shareholders holding share certificates of the Company can request replacement certificates from the Company’s transfer agent; however, new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued.

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing precious metals company that is creating value for stakeholders through exposure to gold, silver and other critical minerals. The Company’s silver exposure comes primarily from its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In April 2025, Discovery acquired the Porcupine Complex, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations, attractive growth projects and significant exploration upside in one of the world’s most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. The acquisition of the Kidd Operations in June 2026 further increased Discovery’s land position within the camp, provided valuable infrastructure that will support the Company’s efforts to more than double annual gold production, and added critical minerals (copper, zinc and silver) to the Company’s current production profile.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, P.Eng.

President, CEO & Chairman

For further information contact:

Mark Utting, CFA

SVP Investor Relations

Phone: 416-806-6298

Email: mark.utting@dsvmining.com

Website: www.dsvmining.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected future events, including without limitation the effective date of the commencement of trading of the Company’s common shares under the name of Discovery Mining Ltd. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results and growth plans may change and may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Due to the potential impact of these factors, Discovery disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.