Pyrometer Market Size to Worth USD 1,152.4 Million by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyrometer Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Pyrometer Market Size was valued at USD 544.55 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,152.4 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.57% during 2026–2035.”

Industrial Automation and Semiconductor Manufacturing Expansion Fuel Global Market Growth

As automation in industries increases along with the growth of semiconductor manufacturing plants, there is a tremendous acceleration in the deployment of advanced pyrometers globally. The use of temperature measuring devices that do not require contact is becoming more common as manufacturers try to increase their production efficiency and energy efficiency, as well as improving the quality of the products and predicting maintenance needs.

Get a Sample Report of Pyrometer Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6527

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

AMETEK Land

Fluke Corporation (Fluke Process Instruments)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

Optris GmbH

Williamson Corporation

DIAS Infrared GmbH

Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Sensortherm GmbH

OMEGA Engineering, Inc.

CI Systems

CHINO Corporation

Accurate Sensors Technologies Ltd.

Calex Electronics Ltd.

Heitronics Infrarot Messtechnik GmbH

PCE Instruments GmbH

Proxitron GmbH

Keller HCW GmbH

AOIP SA

Process Sensors Corporation (PSC)

Impac Infrared GmbH

Pyrometer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 544.45 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 1,152.4 Million CAGR CAGR of 7.57% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Fixed Pyrometers, Handheld/Portable Pyrometers)

• By Temperature Range (Low, Medium, High)

• By Technology (Infrared Pyrometers, Optical Pyrometers, Radiation Pyrometers)

• By Application (Metal Processing, Glass Manufacturing, Ceramics & Cement, Semiconductors & Electronics, Automotive, Power Generation, Aerospace & Defense, Others)





Purchase Single User PDF of Pyrometer Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6527

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Fixed Pyrometers captured the biggest market share in terms of revenue in the Pyrometer Market in 2025 due to their wide application in continuous monitoring of industrial processes in steel plants, glass plants, ceramics kilns, and power generation units. It is estimated that the Handheld/Portable Pyrometers market segment will experience the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to rising demand for handheld pyrometers in various applications.

By Temperature Range

The Medium Temperature category accounted for a considerable 46.8% revenue share in 2025 attributed to the high usage in industrial manufacturing and metals fabrication facilities. The High Temperature category is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the coming years owing to the rising demand for these devices in steel manufacturing facilities, foundries, ceramics, glass-making, and semiconductor processing industries.

By Technology

Infrared Pyrometers accounted for the maximum market share in 2025 owing to their high level of accuracy, quick response times, and the ability to measure temperatures in non-contact ways. Optical Pyrometers are likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period caused by their growing usage in industrial scenarios that have very high temperatures.

By Application

Metal Processing held the dominant position in the market in 2025, accounting for over 25% of the market share due to their widespread applications in steelmaking, continuous casting, forging, rolling, and heat treatment. The Ceramics & Cement segment is projected to record the highest growth rate in the forecast period owing to rising production of advanced ceramics, semiconductor substrates, construction materials, and cement.

Regional Insights

In 2025, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the leader in the Global Pyrometer Market with a revenue share exceeding 30%, and is expected to remain the fastest growing regional market over the forecast period. High growth will be fuelled by growing manufacturing of steel, semiconductors, industrial automation, cement, glass, and increased investments in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

North America market holds a prominent market share due to high demand for semiconductors manufacturing, aerospace, industrial automation, metal fabrication, and power generation applications. Investments in industry 4.0, AI manufacturing, and precise process control systems continue to drive regional market growth.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Pyrometer Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6527

Recent Developments:

2026: Advanced Energy Industries expanded its industrial non-contact temperature measurement portfolio with enhanced infrared pyrometry solutions for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.

Advanced Energy Industries expanded its industrial non-contact temperature measurement portfolio with enhanced infrared pyrometry solutions for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. 2026: AMETEK Land expanded its advanced digital pyrometer portfolio for high-temperature monitoring across steel, glass, and cement manufacturing industries.

Exclusive Sections of the Pyrometer Market Report (The USPs):

INDUSTRIAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING & PROCESS AUTOMATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand pyrometer adoption across steel manufacturing, glass production, ceramics, semiconductor fabrication, power generation, and industrial automation environments.

– helps you understand pyrometer adoption across steel manufacturing, glass production, ceramics, semiconductor fabrication, power generation, and industrial automation environments. ADVANCED PYROMETER TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate infrared pyrometers, optical pyrometers, multi-wavelength technologies, AI-enabled temperature monitoring, IoT connectivity, and next-generation non-contact measurement innovations.

– helps you evaluate infrared pyrometers, optical pyrometers, multi-wavelength technologies, AI-enabled temperature monitoring, IoT connectivity, and next-generation non-contact measurement innovations. SEMICONDUCTOR, EV BATTERY & HIGH-PRECISION MANUFACTURING INSIGHTS – helps you assess opportunities across semiconductor fabrication, wafer processing, EV battery manufacturing, electronics production, and advanced thermal process control applications.

– helps you assess opportunities across semiconductor fabrication, wafer processing, EV battery manufacturing, electronics production, and advanced thermal process control applications. PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE & INDUSTRY 4.0 MARKET TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities associated with AI-powered predictive maintenance, cloud-enabled monitoring, industrial IoT integration, process optimization, and intelligent manufacturing systems.

– helps you identify growth opportunities associated with AI-powered predictive maintenance, cloud-enabled monitoring, industrial IoT integration, process optimization, and intelligent manufacturing systems. HIGH-TEMPERATURE INDUSTRIAL PROCESS & ENERGY EFFICIENCY ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across steel mills, foundries, glass manufacturing, ceramics, cement production, and energy-efficient industrial operations.

– helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across steel mills, foundries, glass manufacturing, ceramics, cement production, and energy-efficient industrial operations. NEXT-GENERATION PYROMETER INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in AI-integrated pyrometry, multi-wavelength measurement technologies, portable handheld solutions, semiconductor-grade precision monitoring, and future non-contact temperature measurement innovations shaping the market through 2035.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Thermal Scanners Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Industrial Thermopile Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Wireless Temperature Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026