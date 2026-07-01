GIX Appoints Sara Dillon as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIX, one of only ten registered stock exchange operators in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Sara Dillon as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Dillon will lead GIX’s core enterprise technology strategy, overseeing the architecture, development, and scaling of its trading infrastructure and product roadmap. In this role, she will design high-performance systems, drive platform modernization, and ensure robust operational resilience for the new equities exchange.

Dillon is an accomplished senior technology executive with a proven track record of driving innovation, strategic transformation, and operational excellence across global financial services. She most recently served as Executive Director and Global Head of Trading Surveillance Technology at J.P. Morgan, where she led the global strategy, architecture, and delivery of market surveillance technology. During her tenure at J.P. Morgan, she also served as Firmwide Data Quality Risk Lead within the Chief Data Office and as Data Risk Engineering Lead. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Dillon spent over a decade at the New York Stock Exchange in senior leadership roles, including Managing Director of Trading Systems, where she led the analysis, design, and implementation of key transformational projects and market-wide regulatory initiatives. She began her career in global technology and operations at J.P. Morgan and has held technology management positions at PlusFunds Group and OptiMark.

“As GIX redefines and shapes the market infrastructure for the next-generation economy, building a high-performance, resilient technology foundation is central to that mission,” said Dillon. “By delivering secure, scalable, and innovative core trading systems, we will provide financial innovators with a trusted, world-class infrastructure.”

“Sara brings an exceptional combination of deep exchange market structure experience and visionary technical leadership, based on her experience at some of the world's premier financial institutions,” said Dan Labovitz, CEO. “From leading large-scale trading systems transformation at the NYSE to pioneering advanced data and surveillance platforms at J.P. Morgan, Sara has the expertise GIX needs as we prepare to launch our national securities exchange and scale our innovative product pipeline.”

About GIX

GIX is a registered U.S. national securities exchange purpose-built to modernize market structure for the next-generation economy. GIX operates traditional exchange services — listings, trading, market data, and indices — and is launching a digital market architecture designed to support tokenized securities, environmental markets, and other real-world assets within a fully regulated venue. GIX's platform will launch in Q1 2027. Its exchange infrastructure will include scheduled intraday auction services that improve price discovery and execution quality for small- and mid-cap issuers, a digital gateway that enables tokenized and traditional securities to trade side by side, and new digital products that unlock the capabilities of tokenized securities. GIX was founded by financial services leaders with decades of experience across global exchanges, market operations, and corporate governance. To learn more, please email us at info@tradegix.com or visit our website at https://www.tradegix.com/