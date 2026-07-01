Bay Hematology Oncology and American Oncology Network Welcome Dr. Bill Gai

EASTON, Md., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community oncology practice Bay Hematology Oncology (BHO), a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), is pleased to welcome Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Bill Gai, MD, PhD, MS, to its physician care team. Dr. Gai is now accepting patients at the practice’s Easton and Centreville locations.





Dr. Gai earned his medical degree from Shandong Medical University and a Master of Science in molecular cell biology from Capital Medical University in Beijing before moving to the United States to pursue advanced scientific training. He earned a Ph.D. in molecular and cell biology from Ohio University and completed postdoctoral research at Washington University in St. Louis. He then completed an internal medicine residency at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis and a hematology-oncology fellowship at the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center in Baltimore, completing his fellowship in June 2010. Dr. Gai’s first attending physician role was at Bay Hematology Oncology, where he developed his clinical foundation and built lasting professional relationships. Prior to rejoining Bay Hematology Oncology, Dr. Gai worked as an attending hematologist and oncologist at Kahlert Regional Cancer Center associated with Lifebridge Health System starting in June 2017. He also served as medical director for the cancer center from January 2023 to October 2025.

“I am excited to join Bay Hematology Oncology,” said Dr. Gai. “BHO’s commitment to high-quality, physician led, patient-centered care aligns with my approach to medicine. I look forward to collaborating with the team to continue providing exceptional cancer care to patients in our community.”

Bay Hematology Oncology includes a team of accomplished physicians, including Muhammad Siddique, MD, and Pamela Simpson, MD, as well as a dedicated care staff of four advanced practitioners experienced in treating a wide range of blood disorders and cancer-related diseases. The practice has locations in Easton and Centreville.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Gai back to Bay Hematology Oncology,” said Muhammad Siddique, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist at BHO. “His impressive academic background and clinical expertise make him an excellent addition to our team. Our patients and community will benefit from his commitment to delivering compassionate, personalized care.”

“On behalf of AON, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Gai to Bay Hematology Oncology and the network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “I am confident that his addition will strengthen the high-quality community oncology care we provide in Maryland and across our network.”

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com. For more information about Bay Hematology Oncology, visit bayhematologyoncology.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

About Bay Hematology Oncology

Bay Hematology Oncology treats a full range of blood disorders and cancer-related diseases, from cancers of the blood, skin, and lymph system to cancers of the solid organs. The staff and experienced physicians take a multidisciplinary approach, combining medical, radiation and surgical oncology to help patients on the road to recovery. The practice is committed to bringing the latest technologies and advanced treatment options to patients. Together, they help patients with therapies to reduce side effects, boost their energy levels, and keep them strong during treatment. Learn more at www.bayhematologyoncology.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/363eaa53-dbdb-4408-8f9b-e5680c9eb519