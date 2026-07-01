Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

RUTLAND, Vt., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, today announced that Damian Ribar will join its executive leadership team as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 20, 2026. The Company also announced the promotion of Shelley Sayward from Senior Vice President and General Counsel to Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

As Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Ribar will oversee the Company's operations and partner with the executive leadership team to execute Casella's long-term growth strategy.

“Damian is a proven leader with an exceptional track record, and I am thrilled to have him join our executive leadership team," said Ned Coletta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Casella. "Damian's commitment to safety, collaborative approach, and deep understanding of our industry will allow him to seamlessly integrate operationally and culturally. His expertise leading large, solid waste and recycling operations and integrating acquisitions will be instrumental as we continue executing against our core strategies while delivering exceptional service to our customers and driving value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Ribar has more than 30 years of solid waste industry experience. He has excelled throughout his career in driving operational execution, developing high-performing teams, effectively developing and executing financial plans, and successfully integrating acquisitions.

Prior to joining Casella, Mr. Ribar served as Division Vice President of North Florida at Waste Connections, Inc., where he was responsible for operations across more than 30 operating locations. During his tenure he served in a variety of leadership roles.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Ribar served as Area Manager for Progressive Waste Solutions, where he managed collection, disposal, and recycling operations. In addition, he previously served as Vice President and Operations Controller at Waste Services, Inc. as well as Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller at Regus Industries, LLC, and Region Controller at Waste Management, Inc. Throughout his career, he has successfully led the integration of acquired businesses while building strong operating teams and driving sustainable performance across diverse markets.

Mr. Ribar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, with a Minor in Finance and Economics, from The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.

The Company also announced the promotion of Shelley Sayward from Senior Vice President and General Counsel to Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Since joining Casella in 2008, Ms. Sayward has played an integral role in the Company’s growth and has served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel since January 2021. In her role, she oversees the Company's legal and governmental affairs, engineering, permitting and compliance, risk management, and related strategic initiatives.

“Shelley’s promotion reflects both her exceptional leadership and the significant contributions she has made to Casella over nearly two decades," Coletta said. "She has been a trusted advisor to our leadership team, helping guide the Company through a period of tremendous growth and transformation. Together, Damian’s addition and Shelley's promotion underscore the depth and strength of our executive leadership team and position us well to continue executing our long-term strategy.”

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For more information, visit www.casella.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs and/or current expectations concerning, among other things, execution against the Company’s long-term strategy and delivering value to the Company’s shareholders, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “would,” “intend,” “estimate,” "will," “guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company's operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: the Company may be unable to adequately increase prices or drive operating efficiencies to adequately offset increased costs and inflationary pressures, including increased fuel prices, wages, and tariffs; it is difficult to determine the timing or future impact of a sustained economic slowdown that could negatively affect our operations and financial results; the increasing focus on per - and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) and other emerging contaminants, including the recent designation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of two PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, will likely lead to increased compliance and remediation costs and litigation risks; adverse weather conditions may negatively impact the Company's revenues and its operating margin; the Company may be unable to increase volumes at its landfills or improve its route profitability; the Company may be unable to reduce costs or increase pricing or volumes sufficiently to achieve estimated Adjusted EBITDA and other targets; landfill operations and permit status may be affected by factors outside the Company's control; the Company may be required to incur capital expenditures in excess of its estimates; the Company's insurance coverage and self-insurance reserves may be inadequate to cover all of its risk exposures; fluctuations in energy pricing or the commodity pricing of its recyclables may make it more difficult for the Company to predict its results of operations or meet its estimates; disruptions or limited access to domestic and global transportation or the imposition of tariffs could impact the Company's ability to sell recyclables into end markets; the Company may be unable to achieve its acquisition or development targets on favorable pricing or at all, including due to the failure to satisfy all closing conditions and to receive required regulatory approvals that may prevent closing of any announced transaction; the Company may not be able to successfully integrate and recognize the expected financial benefits from acquired businesses; and the Company may incur environmental charges or asset impairments in the future.

There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Jason Mead

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(802) 772-2293

Media Relations

Jeff Weld

Vice President of Communications

(802) 772-2234