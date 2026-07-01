MANTECH Wins $197 Million Navy Systems Contract To Modernize Ship Surface Radar Systems

HERNDON, Va., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MANTECH, a leading provider of Cyber, Data and AI, Digital and other mission-focused technology solutions, announced today it has been awarded a 5-year, $197 million contract to deliver advanced Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) services for the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Crane Division.

MANTECH will perform advanced research, development and engineering to modify, upgrade and implement both legacy and new technology systems. These efforts will focus on critical platforms that help track hundreds of air and surface targets, guide defensive interceptor missiles, help guard against missile saturation threats and offer active digital jamming defenses and other functions to ensure they are fully integrated with DoD radar and electronic warfare (EW) systems. The fundamental goal is to increase system availability, improve long-term reliability, and significantly reduce lifecycle support costs for the U.S. Navy and its international partners.

"Modern naval operations require radar and electronic warfare systems that can evolve at the speed of mission demand," said MANTECH CEO & President Matt Tait. “This work will not only help ensure that the Navy’s surface radar systems will be equipped with the latest technology to safeguard against threats like drone, hypersonic, electronic warfare, and conventional missile threats, but will also develop and test future capabilities for the systems through new prototypes, predictive reliability and various operational analysis.”

The core focus of the initiative is proactively tackling component obsolescence. Through advanced predictive reliability modeling and detailed failure analysis, MANTECH’s engineering teams will ensure critical fleet assets remain highly reliable, resilient, and cost-effective throughout their entire operational lifecycles.

“MANTECH is empowering sailors and shipyard technicians with the tech-forward capabilities they need to perform complex diagnostics and repairs directly on-site,” said MANTECH Defense & Space Sector President David Hathaway. “The end result: creating self-sustaining, modernized capabilities within the Navy that reduce single-source dependency and maximize superior fleet readiness at sea."

About NSWC Crane

Based in Crane, Indiana, NSWC Crane operates under the Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., and conducts science and technology, research, development, test and evaluation, acquisition, and in-service engineering operations; and advances all-domain systems of systems across mission areas like electromagnetic warfare, expeditionary warfare and strategic missions.

About MANTECH

MANTECH provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence, and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 57 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering, and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on MANTECH can be found at www.mantech.com .

Media Contact:

Sheila S. Blackwell

MANTECH

Chief Marketing Officer/VP, Enterprise Marketing & Communications

(M) 301-717-7345

Sheila.Blackwell@MANTECH.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/343da737-6850-4289-9bb8-1f0634cd939e