Nasdaq Delivers the Strongest First Half in U.S. Exchange History as Public Markets Momentum Builds

Largest IPO and Highest Volume of Capital Raised in U.S. Exchange History, with $129.3 Billion Raised in the First Half of 2026

7 of the 10 Largest IPOs of the Year Listed on Nasdaq, as Leading Companies in AI, Aerospace and Biotech Choose Nasdaq to Accelerate Growth

Nasdaq Texas Debuts as a New Dual Listing Venue with First Cohort of Companies and Inaugural Advisory Board

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that the first half of 2026 marked the strongest start in U.S. exchange history, with $129.3 billion raised from new listings. The milestone reflects a public markets environment defined by renewed confidence, broad sector participation, and the arrival of landmark companies whose listings signal a new era of ambition in the global economy.

The record capital raised reflects sustained momentum across high-growth sectors and reinforces Nasdaq's standing as the trusted partner for companies seeking access to global capital markets. SpaceX propelled the period with its landmark listing, raising $85.7 billion in the largest IPO of all time. Additional marquee listings included Cerebras, the largest semiconductor IPO of all time, Quantinuum, the largest pure-play quantum IPO of all time, and Parabilis, the largest biotech IPO of all time.

“Nasdaq was founded with a clear purpose to build markets that were more transparent, more efficient and more accessible, leveraging technology as the engine to drive that vision forward. We became the exchange for innovators — a home for the companies that build what comes next. Today, the 10 largest companies in the U.S. by market capitalization are all listed on Nasdaq. This reflects decades of investment in market infrastructure and an unwavering commitment to the companies we serve. The first half of 2026 is a powerful reminder of what public markets make possible — not just for the companies that list, but for the people who get to share in that growth,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq.

A video accompanying this announcement is available here.

Advancing Nasdaq Texas

Nasdaq Texas launched as a dual listing venue in March 2026, with Rachel Racz appointed as President, and an inaugural Advisory Board established to guide the exchange's approach to capital formation, governance, and market development. At the time of its IPO on Nasdaq, SpaceX dual-listed on Nasdaq Texas, making Nasdaq Texas the largest listing venue in Texas by market capitalization. The exchange is designed to serve the growth of the Texas capital markets and expand access to public markets for companies across the region.

Powering the Innovation Economy

In the first half of 2026, Nasdaq listings spanned the breadth of the innovation economy. Parabilis Medicines completed the largest biotech IPO of all time, Fervo Energy delivered the biggest energy IPO of the year, and the listings of SpaceX, Arxis, and Honeywell Aerospace expanded Nasdaq's presence in the space and defense sector. From the internet, to mobile, to cloud, to AI, the companies defining each era of the global economy have chosen Nasdaq, drawn to a partner built on continuous innovation and a global platform designed to help companies scale from ambition to enduring value.

As the innovation economy continues to expand across sectors and geographies, Nasdaq intends to build on the momentum of the first half of the year as it continues to modernize its markets, advance capital formation, and ensure public markets remain a powerful engine for long-term growth. The pipeline ahead reflects that same strength, with companies across AI, biotech, energy, aerospace, and defense among those signaling readiness, reinforcing that the diverse sectors driving Nasdaq’s record first half are those poised to define what’s next.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world’s economies. We architect the infrastructure of the world’s most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying advanced technology, data, and intelligence solutions that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, dividend program, trading volumes, products and services, ability to transition to new business models, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic, restructuring, technology, de-leveraging and capital allocation initiatives, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, geopolitical instability, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, and U.S. and global competition. Further information on these and other factors are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at https://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact

Michelle Mendiola

michelle.mendiola@nasdaq.com

+1 646 634 8350

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