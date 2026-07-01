YieldMax® ETFs Announces First Quarterly Distribution for the U.S. Stocks Target Double Distribution ETF (DDDD)

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax® today announced its first quarterly distribution for the YieldMax® U.S. Stocks Target Double Distribution ETF (NYSE: DDDD), listed in the table below. The Fund targets approximately double the annualized distribution yield of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

With this distribution, DDDD delivers on its core objective right out of the gate. DDDD’s first quarterly distribution per share of $0.5050 is double SCHD’s Q2 distribution per share of $0.2525, giving investors significantly enhanced current income while maintaining exposure to the same high-quality, dividend-paying U.S. companies that make up SCHD.

DDDD First Distribution Announcement:

Ex. & Record Date: July 2, 2026

Payment Date: July 6, 2026

ETF Ticker ETF Name Dist. Frequency Dist. per Share Dist. Rate* 30-Day SEC Yield** ROC DDDD YieldMax® U.S. Stocks Target Double Distribution ETF Quarterly $0.5050 6.35% 2.37% 66.71%

This marks the first quarterly distribution declared by DDDD since the Fund’s launch on March 12, 2026.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (866) 864-3968. Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the Fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. Returns beyond 1 year are annualized. A Fund’s NAV is the sum of all its assets less any liabilities, divided by the number of shares outstanding. The market price is the most recent price at which the fund was traded. The fund intends to pay out dividends and interest income, if any, quarterly. There is no guarantee these distributions will be made.

*The Distribution Rate is the annual rate an investor would receive if the most recently declared distribution, which includes option income, remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate is calculated by annualizing the Fund’s most recent distribution and dividing the resulting amount by the Fund’s most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return. Distributions are not guaranteed. The distribution may include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital and has the potential to change during any given tax year. Please refer to the 19a-1 Notice, which can be located on the Fund’s website, regarding the composition of distributions, including return of capital. Final determination of a distribution’s tax character will be made on Form 1099 DIV.

** The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income, earned by the Fund over the 30-Day period ended at the most recent month-end, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on the Fund’s share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

The gross expense ratio for DDDD is 1.01%.

For the most recent STANDARDIZED AND MONTH-END PERFORMANCE, please click on the ETF ticker below:

DDDD

Fund Overview

The YieldMax® U.S. Stocks Target Double Distribution ETF (DDDD) combines passive dividend equity exposure through long positions in the constituents of SCHD, which tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index of high-quality U.S. companies with strong fundamentals and consistent dividend history, with an actively managed options overlay that sells (writes) options on a select subset of SCHD holdings (including SCHD itself and its largest weighted equities) seeking to generate premium income. This approach seeks to enhance total return potential by pairing the stability of established dividend payers with the added income opportunity from options premiums.

DDDD was designed for investors who value SCHD’s reputation for quality, diversified dividend exposure but who are seeking a meaningfully higher level of current income from that same exposure. Rather than asking investors to choose between the diversified, lower-volatility profile of a fund like SCHD and the higher income potential of an actively managed options strategy, DDDD seeks to combine both into a single Fund, layering an options overlay on top of a SCHD-aligned equity portfolio in pursuit of roughly double SCHD’s distribution per share.

The Fund’s options overlay is actively managed: the portfolio management team selects which SCHD holdings to write options against, generally focusing on SCHD itself and its largest weighted constituents, and adjusts those positions over time based on market conditions. The premium income generated by this overlay is intended to supplement the dividend income already paid by the Fund’s underlying equity holdings, with the combination of the two income streams supporting the Fund’s target of roughly double SCHD’s distribution per share.

Investment Objective

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income targeting double the distribution yield of SCHD. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investments linked to SCHD and the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index.

DDDD is the first member of the YieldMax® Double Distribution ETF family and, like all YieldMax® ETFs, aims to deliver current income to investors. The Fund seeks to provide quarterly distributions, pairing the dividend income generated by its underlying equity holdings with the premium income generated by its options overlay in pursuit of its target of approximately double SCHD’s distribution yield.

DDDD may be of interest to investors who are drawn to SCHD’s long-standing roster of well-established, dividend-paying U.S. companies, but who are looking to generate a larger income stream from that same type of exposure, whether to support spending needs, fund reinvestment, or simply increase the cash flow generated by a core equity allocation. Going forward, DDDD intends to declare distributions on a quarterly basis, with each declaration accompanied by updated Fund metrics, including the Fund’s Distribution Rate, 30-Day SEC Yield, and ROC estimate.

The YieldMax® Double Distribution family reflects the broader mission of designing income solutions that build on strategies investors already know and trust. DDDD’s first distribution is an early proof point for that approach: by pairing SCHD’s established roster of dividend-paying companies with an actively managed options strategy, the Fund seeks to give investors a meaningfully larger income stream from the same underlying exposure, quarter after quarter.

About YieldMax ®

YieldMax® ETFs was founded by ETF industry veterans with decades of experience in income-focused investments, options strategies, portfolio management, fund risk management, and fund operations. Our mission is to create innovative and unique ETFs that solve problems for income investors of all types.

DDDD, as the first member of the YieldMax® Double Distribution ETF family, extends that mission to investors who already hold, or are considering, broad-based dividend equity strategies like SCHD, giving them a way to pursue meaningfully more current income from the type of companies they already know.

Must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus.

Investing in the Fund involves a high degree of risk. The Double Distribution Target is not a guarantee and does not represent a yield or total return target. Distributions may include return of capital (ROC), which can reduce NAV over time. Upside may be limited due to options strategies.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

Call Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund’s call writing strategy will impact the extent that the Fund participates in the positive price returns of the underlying reference asset and, in turn, the Fund’s returns, both during the term of the sold call options and over longer periods.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political changes in the actual or implied volatility of the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund’s holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund’s expenses.

Indirect Investment Risk. The Index is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way.

SCHD Risk. The Fund invests in SCHD, which subjects the Fund to risks associated with the types of instruments in which SCHD invests, even though the Fund does not directly hold those investments. The value of SCHD will fluctuate over time based on the performance of the securities included in the Index, which may be affected by factors such as changes in general economic conditions, interest rates, company fundamentals, and market sentiment regarding dividend-paying stocks.

Underlying Security Risk. Certain of the Funds invest in options contracts that are based on the value of specific securities. This subjects such Funds to certain of the same risks as if they owned shares of the underlying securities, even though they do not. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared (“cleared derivatives”). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, the Fund’s counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since the Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house (“clearing members”) can participate directly in the clearing house, the Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Funds’ investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Funds’ other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Price Participation Risk. The Funds may employ an investment strategy that includes the sale of call option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Funds will participate in increases in value experienced by the underlying reference asset over the Call Period.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Funds, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. This risk is greater for Funds that hold options contracts on a single security, and not a broader range of options contracts.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because certain of the Funds are “non-diversified,” they may invest a greater percentage of their assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if they were diversified funds.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in single-issuer Funds to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment vehicle which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of such Funds, which focuses on an individual security, may be more volatile.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Funds’ investment objectives, the Funds seek to provide current weekly or monthly income. There is no assurance that the Funds will make a distribution in any given week or month. If the Funds do make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next.

New Fund Risk. Certain of the Funds are recently organized management investment companies with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions regarding such Funds.

The Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index is designed to measure the performance of high-dividend-yielding stocks in the U.S. with a record of consistently paying dividends, selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on financial ratios.

YieldMax® is the exclusive trademark of Tidal Investments LLC, ZEGA Financial LLC, Lucania Investments LLC, and Level ETF Ventures LLC. All rights in the trademark are reserved by its respective owners.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with Tidal Investments LLC or YieldMax.