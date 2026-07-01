Trust Stamp delivers a Custom-LLM model for an international telecommunications company and announces a shareholder call to unveil the Company’s strategic initiative to build and deliver Sovereign-AI implementations.

Atlanta, GA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gareth N. Genner, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: “For ten-years we have delivered proprietary AI-powered microservices in the course of which we have developed significant intellectual property and expertise in deploying custom-AI solutions not just on-premises and in the cloud, but also on-the edge for consumer devices.

Our acquisition of Lexverify In February of this year, reflected our plan to develop a broad range of LLM-based solutions in parallel to our identity authentication focus. We have successfully executed on that plan over the last four months and I am delighted to announce that yesterday we delivered our first compliance related Sovereign-LLM project for an international telecommunications company. “Sovereignty” refers to building and running AI systems with independence regarding data, technology, operations, and legal structures and in this case the model runs on our client’s own servers, with no external access and no reliance upon any third party for future operations.

Because the model runs on-premises and is insulated from the Internet, we eliminated client concerns about data poisoning as well as legal and privacy concerns from sharing multi-national commercial and personal data with hyperscale-AI companies. As an additional benefit, the only ongoing costs are very modest incremental power costs as opposed to the substantial uncertainties attached to future costs of utilizing a frontier-AI company, which concerns are already resulting in commercial users scaling back usage or moving from frontier models to smaller, more cost effective models.

This is a very important milestone for Trust Stamp, but it is just the tip-of-the-iceberg. Sovereign-LLM deployments provide not only data and technology sovereignty but also energy-efficient models focused on the precise needs of the client, without the capital, energy and water demands of hyperscale AI Companies.

We are focused on EU and African markets where accelerating demand for data and technology sovereignty provide immediate opportunities for Sovereign-LLM deployments. Using a conservative estimate, annual expenditure for such deployments in those markets is predicted to grow to as much as $15B to $30B by 2030.

On July 17th I will be hosting a shareholder call to unveil the scale and the exciting significance of these developments. The time and access information will be published closer to that event.”

Inquiries:

Trust Stamp Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

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