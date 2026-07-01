Genius Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results: 112% Year-on-Year Revenue Growth, $4.3 million in Net Profit from operations.

SINGAPORE, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group", "GNS" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered education group, today reported unaudited financial results of its operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The Company reported second quarter operational revenue of $3.2 million, a 112% increase from $1.5 million in Q2 2025. Gross profit grew 978% to $1.5 million, up from $0.1 million in the prior year period. Net operating profit reversed from a net loss from operations of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 to a net profit from operations of $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Operational Financial Highlights

Revenue: Operational revenue of $3.2 million in Q2 2026, up 112% from $1.5 million in Q2 2025, driven by growth across its three business units: Genius School, Genius Academy and Genius Resorts.

Operational revenue of $3.2 million in Q2 2026, up 112% from $1.5 million in Q2 2025, driven by growth across its three business units: Genius School, Genius Academy and Genius Resorts. Gross Profit: Gross profit of $1.5 million, a 978% increase from $0.1 million in Q1 2025, with a continued focus on higher margin education programs.

Gross profit of $1.5 million, a 978% increase from $0.1 million in Q1 2025, with a continued focus on higher margin education programs. Net Profit: Net profit reversed from a net loss of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 to a net profit of $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting improved unit economics across the three business units, together with debt write-offs from corporate restructuring and closure of unprofitable divisions.

Net profit reversed from a net loss of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 to a net profit of $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting improved unit economics across the three business units, together with debt write-offs from corporate restructuring and closure of unprofitable divisions. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA from operations of $0.3 million in Q2 2026, compared to negative $0.6 million in Q1 2025.





Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group, commented “We have improved results from $2.7 million in net profit from operations in the first quarter to $4.3 million in net profit from operations in the second quarter. This is a significant turnaround from loss making operations in 2025. We believe the combination of our AI powered education strategy and our recently announced AI Treasury will continue to benefit from the growth in demand for AI education and reskilling. We look forward to increased growth in the second half of 2026.”

Quarterly Reporting as a foreign private issuer

Genius Group is not required to file quarterly financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. However, as part of the Company’s commitment to transparency and enhanced shareholder communication, the Company is voluntarily providing unaudited second quarter operational results. These results reflect the performance of the Company’s three operating business units - Genius School, Genius Academy and Genius Resorts - and do not include central treasury gains or losses, or central income or costs related to financing, investing, legal proceedings or central management fees. Audited financial results for the full fiscal year 2025 are available in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Q2 2026 Business Highlights

Growth of Genius School, Genius City Campus: The Company has seen significant growth in its Genius School model for primary and secondary school students, teaching the ‘ABCs of the Future’ (AI, Blockchain, Community) with its Bali ‘Future School’ campus anticipated to double enrolments in 2026. The school is experiencing high demand, with its recent Genius School Scholarship receiving over 4,000 applications.

The Company has seen significant growth in its Genius School model for primary and secondary school students, teaching the ‘ABCs of the Future’ (AI, Blockchain, Community) with its Bali ‘Future School’ campus anticipated to double enrolments in 2026. The school is experiencing high demand, with its recent Genius School Scholarship receiving over 4,000 applications. Growth of AI powered education platforms: The Company’s AI Lab accelerator programs have led to the launch of AI powered education platforms that are experiencing rapid growth. This includes Student AI and Teacher AI, attracting over 300,000 student and teacher users in 2026.

The Company’s AI Lab accelerator programs have led to the launch of AI powered education platforms that are experiencing rapid growth. This includes Student AI and Teacher AI, attracting over 300,000 student and teacher users in 2026. Investment in Jewel Bank: In April 2026, Genius Group announced the closing of an $8 million registered offering and acquisition of 9.9% interest in Jewel Bank, Bermuda’s only dual-licensed digital bank, progressing its previously announced GENIUS Act plans of becoming a Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuer and Digital Asset Service Provider.

In April 2026, Genius Group announced the closing of an $8 million registered offering and acquisition of 9.9% interest in Jewel Bank, Bermuda’s only dual-licensed digital bank, progressing its previously announced GENIUS Act plans of becoming a Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuer and Digital Asset Service Provider. Launch of Digital Banking and Stablecoin Plans: In May 2026, further to the Jewel Bank transaction, the Company announced its plans to be a Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuer, launch GEMs (Genius Education Merits) blockchain-based tokens, and build Digital Asset Service Provider capabilities.

In May 2026, further to the Jewel Bank transaction, the Company announced its plans to be a Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuer, launch GEMs (Genius Education Merits) blockchain-based tokens, and build Digital Asset Service Provider capabilities. Launch of AI Treasury and AGI Infinity Portfolio: In May 2026, the Company announced the launch of its AI Treasury, with plans to invest up to an initial US$100 million in its AGI Infinity Portfolio, commencing with pre-IPO exposure to SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic, Figure AI and other leading frontier-AI companies, alongside its future growth plans for its previously approved Bitcoin Treasury.

In May 2026, the Company announced the launch of its AI Treasury, with plans to invest up to an initial US$100 million in its AGI Infinity Portfolio, commencing with pre-IPO exposure to SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic, Figure AI and other leading frontier-AI companies, alongside its future growth plans for its previously approved Bitcoin Treasury. Key Metric Focus on Net Asset Value per Share (NAVPS): The Company has announced NAVPS as a key metric. NAVPS is defined as the Company’s total assets less total liabilities, divided by the total number of outstanding shares. The Company’s NAVPS was $0.60 at the end of Financial Year 2025 (audited), and the Company believes that through a combination of (i) growing the Company’s net assets through its education businesses and dual-treasury strategy, and (ii) reducing the share count through buybacks and previously announced retirements, will compound NAVPS growth in 2026 and beyond.

The Company has announced NAVPS as a key metric. NAVPS is defined as the Company’s total assets less total liabilities, divided by the total number of outstanding shares. The Company’s NAVPS was $0.60 at the end of Financial Year 2025 (audited), and the Company believes that through a combination of (i) growing the Company’s net assets through its education businesses and dual-treasury strategy, and (ii) reducing the share count through buybacks and previously announced retirements, will compound NAVPS growth in 2026 and beyond. Buyback of 12.6 Million Shares: In June 2026, the Company announced a series of share buybacks, for a total of 12.6 million shares, representing 96% of the buybacks approved by shareholders and the board for buyback.

In June 2026, the Company announced a series of share buybacks, for a total of 12.6 million shares, representing 96% of the buybacks approved by shareholders and the board for buyback. Cancellation of 20 Million Shares: In June 2026, the Company also cancelled 20 million shares and removed them from the Company’s issued share capital. The combined 32.6 million shares from buyback and cancellation are equivalent to 27% of the Company’s float.

In June 2026, the Company also cancelled 20 million shares and removed them from the Company’s issued share capital. The combined 32.6 million shares from buyback and cancellation are equivalent to 27% of the Company’s float. ICC Award: In April 2026, the Company announced it received the final award from the ICC Arbitration proceeding between the Company and LZG International, Inc. (“LZG”) in which the Company was awarded the return of 7.4 million shares of Genius common stock and cash in the aggregate amount of US$8.0 million.

In April 2026, the Company announced it received the final award from the ICC Arbitration proceeding between the Company and LZG International, Inc. (“LZG”) in which the Company was awarded the return of 7.4 million shares of Genius common stock and cash in the aggregate amount of US$8.0 million. Progress on Legal Actions: The Company’s various legal actions against third parties have progressed through the quarter, managed by the Company’s legal team. This has enabled the Company to focus on the growth and operations of the group.





About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Non-IFRS Financial Measure

We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net profit / loss for the period plus income taxes and social contribution plus / minus finance revenue / expense result plus depreciation and amortization plus impairments plus revaluation adjustment of contingent liabilities plus share-based compensation expenses plus bad debt provision.

Contacts

For enquiries, contact investor@geniusgroup.ai