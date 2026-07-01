SEO Meets REI Launches Managed Facebook Ads for Real Estate Investors

Boulder, CO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEO Meets Real Estate Investors (SEO Meets REI) today announced the launch of its done-for-you Facebook Ads for Real Estate Investors service, a fully managed Meta ads system that puts cash-buyer offers in front of motivated sellers across Facebook and Instagram, often weeks before those homeowners ever start searching on Google.



Best known for ranking investor websites at the top of Google, SEO Meets REI is now extending its investor-built, results-first approach into paid social. The new Meta ads for real estate investors service gives clients a faster, lower-cost way to fill their pipeline with motivated seller leads, and it rounds out a marketing stack that already includes SEO and Google PPC.



“We didn’t learn Facebook ads on a client’s budget. We spent years and more than $10 million in ad spend figuring out exactly what works on our own investor brands first,” said Keith Sant, founder of SEO Meets Real Estate Investors. “Now investors can plug into a system that’s already proven instead of paying for the expensive lessons themselves. Our campaigns average a $50 cost per lead, while most investors are paying north of $300 for a lead on Google.”



The managed service is built specifically for real estate investors who buy houses for cash, not repackaged from a generic agency playbook. Key features include:



Reach Motivated Sellers First



Google ads only capture homeowners who have already searched. Facebook ads for real estate reach sellers earlier, while they are quietly weighing whether to sell, so the investor is first in the conversation instead of the fourth cash offer in the inbox.



A Lower Cost Per Lead



With far more ad inventory than competition on Meta, the company’s managed Facebook ads campaigns average roughly $50 per motivated seller lead, compared with industry pay-per-click averages above $300.



Scroll-Stopping Creative



Every campaign uses image, video, and copy built around the real reasons homeowners sell to investors, including inherited houses, tired landlords, and properties that need repairs.

Creative is tested and refreshed weekly before ad fatigue sets in.



Built-In Retargeting



Automated retargeting keeps each offer in front of every homeowner who clicked, watched, or visited the investor’s site until they are ready to talk, capturing the many sellers who do not convert on the first touch.



Done-For-You Management



Audience targeting, retargeting, landing pages, and conversion tracking are wired from day one so Meta optimizes for signed contracts, not clicks. The team optimizes weekly and reports on cost per lead and cost per contract in plain language.



Built By Investors



SEO Meets REI’s own team has purchased more than 200 homes using the same marketing it runs for clients, a track record that informs every campaign.

According to the company, its managed Facebook ads accounts have produced an average 8X return on ad spend, with the first motivated seller leads typically arriving within seven days of launch.



“The investors winning the most deals aren’t choosing between Facebook, Google, and SEO. They’re running all three together,” Sant added. “SEO compounds over time, PPC captures sellers searching right now, and Facebook ads keep the top of the funnel full at the lowest cost. We run all three under one roof, so every channel feeds the others.”



The service is designed for serious investors ready to commit a minimum of $1,000 per month in ad spend on top of management, and it is offered with no long-term contracts. Real estate investors can book a free strategy call and request a custom plan on the SEO Meets REI Facebook ads page at https://www.seomeetsrealestateinvestors.com/facebook-ads/.



About SEO Meets Real Estate Investors



SEO Meets Real Estate Investors (SEO Meets REI) is a done-for-you digital marketing company built specifically for real estate investors who buy houses for cash. Founded by real estate investors Keith Sant and Andy Kolodgie, the firm provides SEO, Google PPC, and Facebook and Meta ads management engineered to generate motivated seller leads and signed contracts. The company’s own investor brands have purchased more than 200 homes and generate thousands of leads per month. SEO Meets REI builds custom packages around each client’s market, budget, and goals, with no long-term contracts.



More Information



To learn more about managed Facebook and Meta ads for real estate investors, visit https://www.seomeetsrealestateinvestors.com/facebook-ads/.



Frequently Asked Questions



What is included in the Facebook Ads for Real Estate Investors service?



It is a fully managed, done-for-you Meta ads service for real estate investors who buy houses for cash. SEO Meets REI handles ad creative, audience targeting, retargeting, landing pages, conversion tracking, weekly optimization, and reporting on cost per lead and cost per contract.



How fast can Meta ads generate motivated seller leads?



Most Facebook ads campaigns produce their first motivated seller leads within the first week. The algorithm then needs a few weeks of conversion data to fully optimize, which is typically when cost per lead drops.



How much should real estate investors budget for Facebook ads?



SEO Meets REI recommends a minimum of $1,000 per month in ad spend on top of management. Meta’s algorithm learns from data, and a smaller budget can starve it before it performs. Management packages are custom and carry no long-term contracts.



What is the difference between Facebook ads and Meta ads?



Meta is the company behind Facebook and Instagram, so Meta ads simply means campaigns run across both platforms from one dashboard, with budget automatically directed to wherever the cost per lead is lowest.



Do Facebook ads work alongside PPC and SEO?



Yes. Facebook ads build the pipeline before sellers ever search, while PPC and SEO capture them the moment they do. Investors who run all three channels often get cheaper leads from each one, because shared data makes every channel smarter.



Contact Information



Company: SEO Meets Real Estate Investors

Address: 3105 Bluff St, Boulder, CO 80301

Phone: (253) 544-3805

Website: https://www.seomeetsrealestateinvestors.com/

Facebook Ads service: https://www.seomeetsrealestateinvestors.com/facebook-ads/



Note: Performance figures, including average cost per lead, return on ad spend, and lead volume, reflect the company’s own reported account results. Individual results vary by market, budget, and follow-up speed.



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