Shading the Heatwave: Bringnox Launches Motorized Blackout Shades for Cooler Days and Better Sleep





NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringnox, a premium smart shades brand, today announced the launch of its Bringnox Motorized Roller Shades 100% Blackout Linen . The new smart shading solution arrives as homeowners across North America face longer summer daylight hours, rising urban temperatures, and growing concerns about sleep quality and indoor comfort.

"Our mission is to scientifically manage indoor light and heat while creating healthier and more comfortable living environments," said a Bringnox spokesperson. "We believe every window has the potential to become a smart temperature-regulating barrier that supports better sleep, improved comfort, and more energy-conscious living."

The Growing Impact of Summer Light and Heat

Across North America, longer summer daylight hours and increasingly intense heatwaves are making indoor comfort harder to manage. Bedrooms flooded with early morning sunlight, home offices exposed to intense afternoon glare, and living spaces that steadily accumulate solar heat have become common realities in modern homes.

For many households, the impact extends beyond temperature alone. Remote workers, shift professionals, parents with young children, and residents in dense urban areas often struggle with disrupted sleep schedules, reduced focus, and the effects of growing urban light pollution. As homes become brighter and hotter during the summer months, maintaining a comfortable indoor environment has become a growing challenge.

Windows are among the most important areas to address the problem. According to the U.S. Department of Energy , energy-efficient window coverings can help reduce unwanted solar heat gain, improve indoor comfort, and lower cooling demands during warmer months. As a result, high-performance window treatments are increasingly being recognized as an important tool for both home comfort and energy management.

Turning Windows Into Smart Climate Barriers

The Bringnox Motorized Roller Shades 100% Blackout Linen feature a multi-layer blackout fabric designed to completely block outside light. From early morning sunlight to nighttime streetlights, the shades help reduce common sources of sleep disruption and create a darker, more comfortable environment for rest.

The shades do more than block light. Their high-performance fabric helps absorb and reflect more than 85% of solar infrared radiation, cooling window-side zones by 12°F to 15°F and shaving 15% to 25% off summer AC workload. In spaces such as bedrooms, home offices, and living rooms with strong afternoon sun exposure, the shades create a more stable and comfortable indoor environment throughout the day.

Smart Automation Built for Modern Homes

Smart home integration is where the shades become even more useful. The Bringnox Motorized Roller Shades support Matter over Thread and Zigbee connectivity, enabling compatibility with major smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa.

Beyond simple scheduling, the shades can become part of an automated home climate management system. Using low-latency local communication technology, the shades can react in less than 100 milliseconds when sunlight intensity increases, lowering automatically before excess heat enters the room.

By helping block solar heat at the window, the system takes a proactive approach to indoor comfort. Homeowners can enjoy cooler living spaces throughout the day with less need for manual adjustments.





Safe Materials for Everyday Living

Summer heat can cause areas around windows to remain hot for extended periods, making material quality an important consideration for many households.

All textiles used in the Motorized Roller Shades are certified to OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, meaning they have been tested for harmful substances. The shades are also fully cordless and certified as Best for Kids, helping create a safer environment for homes with children and pets.

Together, these features support a healthier and more comfortable indoor environment. They also reflect Bringnox's commitment to creating smart home products that prioritize both everyday comfort and family well-being.





Availability

The Bringnox Motorized Roller Shades 100% Blackout Linen are now available through the Bringnox official website.

For more information, visit Bringnox at www.bringnox.com .

About Bringnox

Bringnox is a premium smart shades brand dedicated to serving the North American market. The company combines advanced smart home technology with modern textile design to create intelligent shading solutions that improve comfort, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality.

Driven by the mission of scientifically managing indoor light and heat, Bringnox seeks to transform everyday windows into smart, energy-conscious systems that support healthier and more comfortable living spaces.

Contact Person：MARTIN

Email：info@bringnox.com

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