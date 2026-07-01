Asure Software Partners with NCRLA to Strengthen Hospitality Workforce Management

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a provider of payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure, announced its partnership with the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA), the state’s premier trade organization representing more than 25,000 restaurant and lodging businesses. Through this partnership, Asure will serve as a preferred solutions provider, offering NCRLA members access to purpose-built HR, payroll, time and attendance, and compliance solutions designed to support growth and operational efficiency.

Hospitality businesses continue to navigate persistent workforce challenges, from high employee turnover and complex scheduling needs to an increasingly dynamic regulatory environment. This partnership equips NCRLA members with the technology and dedicated support needed to simplify workforce management, reduce administrative strain, and stay focused on delivering exceptional guest experiences.

“North Carolina’s restaurant and lodging community plays a vital role in the state’s economy, and the operators behind these businesses deserve solutions that work as hard as they do,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Asure Software. “By partnering with NCRLA, we’re providing members with modern HR and payroll technology backed by dedicated, hands-on support—helping them reduce complexity, maintain compliance, and confidently grow their business.”

“Our members are navigating increasingly complex workforce challenges while continuing to deliver exceptional experiences for guests across North Carolina. We are pleased to partner with Asure Software to provide restaurant and lodging operators with access to trusted HR, payroll, and compliance solutions that help streamline operations, reduce administrative burdens, and support long-term business success,” stated Allen Thomas, President & CEO, North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. “This partnership reflects NCRLA's commitment to connecting our members with resources that strengthen their workforce, improve efficiency, and help them remain competitive in a rapidly evolving industry."

As part of the partnership, NCRLA members will benefit from Asure’s comprehensive payroll, tax, and HR platform, enhanced by white-glove onboarding and a dedicated support team—ensuring a more personalized experience and ongoing guidance. To learn more, visit https://offers.asuresoftware.com/asure-ncrla.

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure for large organizations. For employers, Asure's platform covers payroll, HR, recruiting, time and attendance, benefits, and compliance — delivered through AsureCentral, its connected platform, or through AsureWorks, its managed services offering for employers who prefer to outsource the work entirely. For large enterprises, Asure's payroll tax and treasury infrastructure handles multi-jurisdiction tax filing, funding, and money movement, integrating with platforms including Workday, Oracle, and SAP. For more information, visit www.asuresoftware.com.

About NCRLA

The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA) is the leading trade association for the restaurant and lodging industry in North Carolina, representing more than 25,000 businesses and 400,000 employees statewide. NCRLA advocates for its members through government affairs, education, and industry resources. For more information, visit www.ncrla.org.

Investor Relations Contact

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

Asure Software

617-335-5058

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com