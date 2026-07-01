Global Retailer in Luxury Handbags Expands Collaboration with Fusemachines for Enterprise AI Transformation in Demand Planning and Pricing Prediction

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise AI products and services, today announced the expansion of its long-standing collaboration with a global retailer specializing in luxury handbags to further enhance enterprise AI capabilities across demand planning, pricing prediction, and merchandising operations. Building on several years of successful collaboration, the expanded engagement reflects the retailer's continued investment in AI to support increasingly data-driven planning and commercial decision-making.

The retailer operates more than 1,000 retail locations worldwide and is a globally recognized luxury accessories company with a broad portfolio of premium handbag and lifestyle brands. With a significant omnichannel presence spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, the company serves millions of customers through its retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and wholesale channels. Operating at this scale requires highly accurate demand planning, pricing, and inventory optimization to enhance merchandising effectiveness, improve customer experience, and maximize profitability across diverse markets.

As part of the expanded collaboration, Fusemachines continues to deliver AI solutions that strengthen demand forecasting, pricing optimization, and inventory planning. By combining advanced machine learning with deep retail domain expertise, the company helps enable more accurate forecasts, better pricing decisions, and improved merchandising strategies across products, regions, and sales channels.

The expansion reflects the growing role of AI within retail organizations as they seek to improve forecast accuracy, optimize inventory, reduce markdowns, strengthen margins, and respond more effectively to rapidly changing consumer demand. It also reinforces Fusemachines' growing momentum in helping leading retailers transform core business operations through practical enterprise AI deployments.

"AI is fundamentally changing how retailers plan demand, manage inventory, and make pricing decisions," said Dr. Sameer Maskey, Founder and CEO of Fusemachines. "The expansion of this long-term collaboration reflects the value AI can create when embedded into critical business processes. We also see significant opportunities to build on these successful AI deployments with agentic AI capabilities that can proactively monitor business conditions, recommend actions, and automate portions of planning, merchandising, and pricing workflows."

Fusemachines believes AI is becoming a foundational capability for modern retail organizations. As enterprise AI adoption continues to mature, the company expects growing opportunities to deploy agentic AI systems that work alongside business teams to further improve operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and enable more intelligent retail operations.

The expanded collaboration further strengthens Fusemachines' growing portfolio of enterprise AI deployments across retail and consumer goods. The company continues to partner with global enterprises to implement AI solutions that deliver measurable business value while laying the foundation for the next generation of intelligent, AI-driven organizations.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the company helps drive clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.



To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s agentic AI programs, product development initiatives, commercialization strategy, enterprise AI offerings, and expected market opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to customer adoption and retention; the Company’s ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; the ability of the Company’s AI solutions to deliver expected operational and business benefits; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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