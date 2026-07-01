Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size to Reach USD 7.97 Billion by 2035 at 11.50% CAGR | Industry Report by SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market was valued at USD 2.69 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.97 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.50% during 2026–2035. Increasing adoption of minimal residual disease (MRD) testing, next-generation sequencing (NGS), flow cytometry, liquid biopsy, and precision oncology is driving demand across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations.





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Precision Oncology, Next-Generation Sequencing, and Liquid Biopsy Drive Global Market Growth

The Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market has been experiencing steady growth due to the increasing use of MRD testing by healthcare professionals to aid in the monitoring of cancer patients, assessing the efficacy of treatment, and detecting early signs of relapse. With growing uses of next-generation sequencing, flow cytometry, PCR, and liquid biopsy technology, it is now becoming possible to accurately detect residual cancer cells in patients suffering from hematological cancers and even some solid tumors.

Increasing acceptance of MRD as a surrogate endpoint in clinical trials, rising number of FDA-approved MRD assays, and growing applications of precision oncology have been driving market demand. Apart from this, increasing investments made by pharma and biotech companies in oncology clinical trials and personalized medicine are offering several business opportunities to MRD testing solutions providers.

North America Leads the Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

In 2025, North America contributed to about 39.9% of the world's MRD testing market due to factors such as sophisticated oncology facilities, favorable payment procedures, utilization of precision medicine, and existence of major players such as Adaptive Biotechnologies, Natera, Guardant Health, NeoGenomics, Labcorp, and Foundation Medicine.

The U.S. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market was valued at approximately USD 0.80 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.37 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.49%. Strong adoption of FDA-cleared MRD assays, increasing incorporation of MRD endpoints into oncology clinical trials, favorable reimbursement frameworks, and growing precision oncology initiatives continue to strengthen U.S. market leadership.

The Europe Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market is estimated to be USD 0.73 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.98 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.45% during 2026–2035. The Europe Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market is experiencing growth on account of standardized EuroFlow testing methods, acceptance of MRD end points by the EMA, and increased funding towards research in hematology. The largest regional market share in 2025 belonged to Germany at around 22.3%, supported by advanced academic hospital networks, pharmaceutical clinical trials, and comprehensive hematology centers.

Growth of the Asia-Pacific region will be seen at the fastest pace through the forecast period, growing at around 14.2% CAGR owing to rising investments in precision medicine for oncology, expansion in clinical genomics labs, increased diagnostics for hematology, and increased health care spending in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. In 2025, China accounted for about 44.8% of Asia-Pacific revenue.

Segmentation Analysis:

Assay Kits & Reagents Dominate the Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market

The Assay Kits & Reagents segment emerged as the leader in the MRD testing market in 2025 with a market share of about 68%, which can be attributed to the recurrent requirement for testing kits & reagents in hospitals, specialist oncology centers, research labs, and diagnostic centers. The segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years, driven by rising use of standardized MRD tests, increased precision oncology initiatives, and commercial launch of FDA-approved testing devices.

Flow Cytometry Leads While NGS Records the Fastest Growth

Flow Cytometry made up around 40% of market revenue in 2025 because of its long-term clinical validation, multiparameter standardization, quick turnaround time, economical cost, and broad availability for detecting hematologic malignancy. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is forecasted to show the highest growth rate due to its extremely high level of sensitivity, ability to track personal clonal sequences, increased FDA approvals, and adoption in pharmaceutical clinical studies that include MRD endpoint.

Hematological Malignancies Remain the Largest Application Segment

The Hematological Malignancies were the leading end-user segment holding approximately 68% share in 2025 on account of availability of standard clinical guidelines, validated methods for MRD testing, regulatory approval, and wide acceptance in the management of leukemia, lymphomas, and multiple myelomas. The Solid Tumors segment will register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the growing acceptance of liquid biopsy techniques and ctDNA based MRD testing in colorectal cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, and bladder cancer patients.

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics Drive Market Demand

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics captured around 45% share of the market in 2025 due to the incorporation of oncology care process flows, specialization of hematology labs, direct access to patients, and high volume of MRD tests at comprehensive cancer centers. The Diagnostics Laboratories category is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to rising molecular testing services, outsourcing of NGS, and reference lab growth across the nation.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Natera, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Labcorp

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Sysmex Inostics GmbH

Veracyte, Inc.

Sebia SA

Illumina, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Personalis, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

QIAGEN N.V.

ArcherDX, Inc. (Invitae)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Technology Innovation Accelerates Adoption Across Clinical and Research Applications

Increasing development of molecular diagnostics, AI-enabled bioinformatics, next-generation sequencing platforms, and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) has been driving the precision, scale, and clinical applicability of minimal residual disease (MRD) testing techniques. The incorporation of automatic data interpretation systems, genomic analysis in the cloud and standardized laboratory processes is helping healthcare providers offer fast and accurate results for individualized treatment of cancer. Further developments in liquid biopsy technology, multi-gene sequencing arrays, and digital pathology are also increasing the importance of MRD testing in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and pharmaceutical research organizations. Technological developments are anticipated to increase the future growth prospects of the global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market over the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

2026: Natera, Inc. expanded the clinical applications of its Signatera MRD assay with new evidence supporting personalized cancer monitoring across multiple solid tumors.

Natera, Inc. expanded the clinical applications of its Signatera MRD assay with new evidence supporting personalized cancer monitoring across multiple solid tumors. 2025: Guardant Health enhanced its Guardant Reveal MRD platform with expanded colorectal and breast cancer monitoring capabilities utilizing circulating tumor DNA analysis.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MINIMAL RESIDUAL DISEASE TESTING ADOPTION & PRECISION ONCOLOGY WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps evaluate global MRD testing utilization across hematology, oncology, academic research centers, pharmaceutical clinical trials, and precision medicine treatment pathways.

– helps evaluate global MRD testing utilization across hematology, oncology, academic research centers, pharmaceutical clinical trials, and precision medicine treatment pathways. FLOW CYTOMETRY, NGS & LIQUID BIOPSY TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – provides comprehensive assessment of multiparameter flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, PCR platforms, circulating tumor DNA assays, and emerging molecular diagnostic technologies improving MRD detection sensitivity.

– provides comprehensive assessment of multiparameter flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, PCR platforms, circulating tumor DNA assays, and emerging molecular diagnostic technologies improving MRD detection sensitivity. HEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCY & SOLID TUMOR MRD APPLICATION INSIGHTS – delivers detailed analysis of MRD testing adoption across leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, and expanding solid tumor oncology applications.

– delivers detailed analysis of MRD testing adoption across leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, and expanding solid tumor oncology applications. PRECISION ONCOLOGY INVESTMENT & CLINICAL TRIAL PROCUREMENT ANALYSIS – identifies commercial opportunities emerging from MRD-guided treatment strategies, pharmaceutical clinical trials, hospital procurement, precision medicine initiatives, and expanding cancer diagnostics infrastructure.

– identifies commercial opportunities emerging from MRD-guided treatment strategies, pharmaceutical clinical trials, hospital procurement, precision medicine initiatives, and expanding cancer diagnostics infrastructure. FDA REGULATORY APPROVALS & REIMBURSEMENT FRAMEWORK TRACKER – offers strategic insights into FDA-cleared MRD assays, breakthrough device designations, reimbursement developments, clinical guideline evolution, and regulatory trends shaping competitive dynamics.

– offers strategic insights into FDA-cleared MRD assays, breakthrough device designations, reimbursement developments, clinical guideline evolution, and regulatory trends shaping competitive dynamics. LIQUID BIOPSY INNOVATION & NEXT-GENERATION MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS ANALYSIS – explores future opportunities across ctDNA-based MRD testing, AI-enabled molecular diagnostics, sequencing innovation, personalized cancer monitoring, and next-generation precision oncology technologies transforming the global MRD testing market.

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