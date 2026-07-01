Umrah is more popular than ever. iVisa built a guide to cut through the noise.

Miami, Florida, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More people want to perform Umrah than ever before. Saudi Arabia recorded 904,000 pilgrims at Masjid al-Haram in a single day on February 21, 2026 - nearly double the previous record. And despite global uncertainty, the numbers keep climbing. The desire to make the pilgrimage has never been stronger. But knowing exactly how to get there has rarely been more confusing.

Between multiple visa routes, nationality-specific rules, residence permit requirements, Hajj blackout windows, and an internet full of blogs, forums, and AI tools offering different answers, many pilgrims don’t know where to start.

Which visa applies to them?

Which route is most convenient for their specific situation?

Is their nationality eligible?

Are the dates still open?

The information exists, it’s just scattered, frequently outdated, and not always tailored to individual circumstances.

That’s why iVisa has launched a free, comprehensive 2026-2027 Umrah Visa Guide. One place, regularly updated, built by visa experts, designed to give every pilgrim a clear answer based on who they are and when they’re traveling.

“Millions of people are planning Umrah this year and they deserve accurate, straightforward information,” said Luis Enrique, Head of Fulfilment at iVisa. “The challenge isn’t just the visa process itself; it’s that the guidance available online is often inconsistent or out of date. As visa experts, we wanted to create something pilgrims can actually rely on.”

The guide covers eligibility by nationality and residency status, a full cost calculator, realistic processing timelines including Ramadan windows, a clear comparison of the Umrah visa and Saudi tourist eVisa, and all key season dates for 2026-2027. For pilgrims from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and several other countries, it also walks through the Masar system - a step that requires a licensed agent and typically takes 5 to 10 business days.

“Whether it’s your first Umrah or your tenth, the rules can change season to season,” added Luis Enrique. “We want pilgrims focused on their journey, not lost in paperwork.”

The iVisa 2026-2027 Umrah Visa Guide is free and available at umrah.ivisa.com .