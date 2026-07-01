The Netherlands Emerges as Europe's Green Data Center Leader: Market Set to Grow by 19.7% CAGR

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Market in the Netherlands - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Netherlands' Strategic Advantage

The Netherlands is cementing its position as a leading destination for digitally strategic and energy-efficient data centers in Europe. Key drivers include robust internet connectivity, a mature colocation ecosystem, and a strong integration with renewable power. Hosting the AMS-IX, one of the largest internet exchanges globally, and acting as a major point for subsea cables, the Netherlands plays a pivotal role in Europe's digital traffic.

Market Growth Projections

The Dutch green data center market is projected to grow significantly from USD 1.50 billion in 2024, experiencing a CAGR of approximately 19%. Key growth drivers are hyperscale cloud infrastructure, renewable-powered colocation expansions, and the nation's standing as Europe's digital connectivity hub.

Key Growth Drivers

Hyperscale and Cloud Infrastructure: The Netherlands' dense network of cloud platforms and digital service firms predicates demand for high-capacity, energy-efficient data centers.

Renewable Energy Integration: The presence of large offshore wind projects and liquid electricity trading systems empowers data centers to use green power, ensuring both carbon compliance and cost predictability.

European Digital Traffic Hub: As a vital node for international data routing and hosting, the Netherlands requires advanced Tier III and IV infrastructures under rigorous uptime and sustainability mandates.

Enterprise Carbon-Neutral Shift: Increasingly, enterprises prefer data centers that adhere to ESG criteria, positioning Dutch green facilities as top hosting choices.

Challenges to Overcome

Electricity Network Strain: Amsterdam's data center density strains grid capacities, urging operators to leverage private PPAs and advanced energy technologies.

Regulatory Hurdles: New environmental policies impose scrutiny, prompting expansions into non-traditional zones.

Rising Operational Costs: High land and infrastructure costs heighten initial investments, particularly for large-scale facilities.

Renewable Power Management Complexities: Operating data centers predominantly on renewable energy demands sophisticated forecasting and management techniques.

Comprehensive Market Analysis

The report covers market expansion from 2024-2030, exploring how cloud services, sustainability goals, and connectivity strategies fuel growth. It examines infrastructure types, energy sources, and sector-specific demands, detailing how renewable systems bolster Dutch data centers' carbon-neutral mandates and energy security.

Investment and Competitive Landscape

The analysis investigates key industry players, energy strategies, and market positioning in a sustainability-focused milieu. Hyperscalers and colocation providers dominate, particularly in Amsterdam and emerging tech hubs in the north.

Key Market Highlights

Demands for Hyperscale and Cloud: The market, driven by hyperscale and colocation demands, is set to scale from USD 1.50 billion, boosting the Netherlands' leadership in digital market exchanges.

Tier III and IV Domination: Over 80% of capacity is deployed in these centers, crucial for financial and government sectors requiring high-availability and low-latency solutions.

Mega and Large Facilities Investment: Large facilities are pivotal in accommodating growing cloud and enterprise demands, leading to substantial investments in energy-efficient infrastructures.

Predominance of Renewable Energy: By 2030, wind and solar will account for 60% of data center power, underscoring a robust commitment to sustainability and carbon neutrality in digital operations.

Deployment Shifts: A marked shift to modular and greenfield deployments indicates adaptive strategies amid local grid and space constraints.

Main Revenue Contributors: The IT, BFSI, and government sectors remain primary revenue drivers, accounting for nearly half of the market by 2030.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Away

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Green Data Center Market, By Component

5.1. Solutions

5.1.1. Power & Electrical Systems

5.1.2. Thermal Management Infrastructure

5.1.3. IT Hardware Infrastructure

5.1.4. Monitoring & Management Systems

5.1.5. Physical Infrastructure

5.2. Services

5.2.1. Design & Consulting Services

5.2.2. System Integration Services

5.2.3. Installation & Commissioning

5.2.4. Maintenance & Support Services

5.2.5. Training & Optimization Services

5.2.6. Sustainability Assessment & ESG Reporting

5.2.7. Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)



6. Green Data Center Market, By Type

6.1. Hyperscale Data Centers

6.2. Colocation Data Centers

6.3. Enterprise Data Centers

6.4. Edge Micro Data Centers



7. Green Data Center Market, By TIER

7.1. Tier I Data Centers

7.2. Tier II Data Centers

7.3. Tier III Data Centers

7.4. Tier IV Data Centers



8. Green Data Center Market, By Data Center Size

8.1. Small Data Centers (< 5 MW)

8.2. Medium Data Centers (5-20 MW)

8.3. Large Data Centers (20-100 MW)

8.4. Mega/Hyperscale Data Centers (> 100 MW)



9. Green Data Center Market, By Energy Source

9.1. Solar Power Integration

9.2. Wind Power Integration

9.3. Hydroelectric Power

9.4. Nuclear Power (Emerging Trend)

9.5. Hybrid Renewable Systems

9.6. On-Site Generation vs Grid Renewable PPAs



10. Green Data Center Market, By Deployment Model

10.1. Greenfield Construction

10.2. Brownfield Retrofit/Modernization

10.3. Prefabricated Modular Deployment

10.4. Containerized Data Centers



11. Green Data Center Market, By End User

11.1. IT & Telecommunications

11.2. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

11.3. Government & Public Sector

11.4. Healthcare

11.5. Retail & E-Commerce

11.6. Manufacturing & Automotive

11.7. Energy & Utilities

11.8. Media & Entertainment

11.9. Other Industries



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Recent Developments

12.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2.2. New Product Developments

12.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

12.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

Others



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Digital Realty

13.1.1. Company Overview

13.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Recent Developments

13.2. Equinix I

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Recent Developments

13.3. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

13.3.1. Company Overview

13.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Recent Developments

13.4. Microsoft Azure

13.4.1. Company Overview

13.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Recent Developments

13.5. NorthC Data Centers

13.5.1. Company Overview

13.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Recent Developments

13.6. Switch Datacenters

13.6.1. Company Overview

13.6.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.7. QTS Data Centers

13.7.1. Company Overview

13.7.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Recent Developments



14. Appendix

14.1. Glossary of Terms

14.2. Abbreviations

14.3. Additional Data Tables



Companies Featured

Digital Realty

Equinix I

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

NorthC Data Centers

Switch Datacenters

QTS Data Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qsaqg7

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