Ocean Power Technologies Expands International Maritime Security Engagements Across Europe

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: OPTT), a provider of autonomous maritime systems and offshore power solutions, today highlighted recent international activities supporting maritime security and autonomous systems operations across Europe.

During the past few weeks, OPT completed customer training and maritime drone handover activities in Italy and Greece, supporting the successful deployment and operation of autonomous maritime systems by international customers. In addition, OPT participated in the 11th National Maritime Security Forum in Warsaw, Poland, where Nicholas Woodhams, OPT’s General Manager Arabian Gulf, joined government, military, and industry leaders to discuss maritime critical infrastructure protection and Baltic security. OPT was recognized by Jacek Siewiera, the former Head of National Security Bureau of Poland, who welcomed the company’s ongoing involvement in security planning for Polish infrastructure.

"These activities reflect the growing international interest in autonomous maritime technologies and the increasing role OPT is playing in supporting maritime security and dominance, and critical infrastructure protection efforts with allied and partner nations," said Jason Weed, SVP Commercial Sales.

OPT continues to expand its international presence through customer deployments, training, strategic partnerships, and participation in key maritime security forums focused on advancing operational capabilities and resilience in the maritime domain.



For additional information about OPT, please visit our website Ocean Power Technologies.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows™, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more about OPT’s groundbreaking products, services and solutions, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties, including ongoing growth in European countries, the delivery of customer services, the conversion of potential customers to contracts and the realization of the potential revenue thereunder. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors: 203-561-6945 or investorrelations@oceanpowertech.com

Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or MediaRelations@oceanpowertech.com