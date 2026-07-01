Vouch Mobile Launches Unlimited Plans From $22/Month on a Nationwide 5G Network, With No Credit Check

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vouch Mobile launched VouchMobile.com, offering unlimited talk, text, and data on a nationwide 5G network starting at $22 per month with annual billing, taxes and fees included, and no credit check at signup. The launch comes as American households spend a median of $96 per month on mobile phone service, a collective $166 billion per year, according to doxoINSIGHTS’ 2025 analysis of household bill payments across 97% of US zip codes.



The Data Behind the Launch



Industry research points to a widening gap between what wireless costs to deliver and what consumers pay for it:

US households with a mobile bill pay a median of $96 per month, or $1,152 per year, per doxoINSIGHTS’ 2025 US Mobile Phone Market Size and Household Spend Report.

J.D. Power places the average single consumer wireless bill at $141 per month as of 2025.

WhistleOut’s Annual Mobile Overspending Report found 39% of major-carrier customers believe they overpay for service, and more than 1 in 4 Americans say they cannot comfortably afford their current bill.

Credit screening keeps millions outside postpaid wireless entirely. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s updated 2025 analysis found that 2.7% of US adults have no credit record at all and another 9.8% have credit files too thin or stale to generate a score, together with roughly 32 million people.

Vouch Mobile’s pricing targets both problems at once. The carrier’s Premium plan costs $22 per month with annual billing ($30 billed monthly) and its Elite plan costs $30 per month with annual billing ($40 billed monthly). Both include unlimited talk, text, and data with 5G access and mobile hotspot allowances of 5GB and 20GB respectively. The company estimates customers switching from a major carrier’s single-line unlimited plan save $480 or more per year.



How the Model Works



Vouch Mobile operates as an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), powered by Reach Mobile, on a nationwide 5G network covering 97% of the US population. Because Vouch Mobile is a prepaid service, no credit inquiry is needed: there are no soft pulls, hard pulls, or deposits, and every applicant is approved. Service is month-to-month with no contracts, and compatible devices can activate via eSIM in about 5 minutes.



Why It Matters



The launch lands in a market where the cost of wireless and the cost of credit screening fall hardest on the same households. WhistleOut’s research indicates the customers most likely to report they cannot comfortably afford their bill are also disproportionately those that postpaid carriers turn away or require deposits from at signup. By removing the credit inquiry entirely and pricing service well below typical major-carrier rates, Vouch Mobile positions itself against both barriers at once rather than treating them as separate problems.



For consumers, the practical test is whether a lower price comes with a weaker network. Vouch Mobile runs on one of the largest and most reliable 5G networks in the country, with 5G access included on every plan at no extra charge and no reduction to a secondary network tier. Because an MVNO leases network capacity rather than maintaining retail stores and device-financing operations, it can deliver comparable coverage without the overhead built into traditional carrier pricing.



A side-by-side pricing comparison of Vouch Mobile’s plans, along with network coverage maps and plan detail tables, is available in the company’s digital press kit.



Alongside the launch, Vouch Mobile opened a consumer resource center at https://vouchmobile.com/blog/ with guides for people researching mobile service options, including plan comparisons, coverage explainers, eSIM setup walkthroughs, and tips for lowering monthly wireless costs.



To review plan details, check device compatibility, or read the company’s resource articles, terms, privacy policy, and broadband disclosures, visit https://vouchmobile.com.

About Vouch Mobile



Vouch Mobile is a US prepaid wireless service, provided by Reach Mobile, founded to make premium wireless accessible to everyone. Vouch Mobile offers contract-free unlimited plans starting at $22 per month with no credit checks, no hidden fees, and taxes included in every listed price. The company backs all plans with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Learn more at https://vouchmobile.com.



Pricing shown with annual billing; monthly billing is higher. Prices include taxes and fees. Available while offer lasts. This mobile service is provided by Reach Mobile. Savings claim based on single-line unlimited plan comparison; competitor pricing as of July 2026.



Unlimited data disclosure: The rate plan provides unlimited data. The first 22 GB of data each month will be provided at 5G speed, or the maximum speed available from the serving cell site. After that, and for the remainder of the month, the plan provides unlimited data at a maximum speed of 2 Mbps.



Third-party statistics sourced from doxoINSIGHTS (2025), J.D. Power (2025), WhistleOut (2025), and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (2025).



https://thenewsfront.com/vouch-mobile-launches-unlimited-plans-from-22-month-on-a-nationwide-5g-network-with-no-credit-check/