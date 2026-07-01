Human Appeal supports Syrian farmers through new wheat supply chain project

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Appeal, a leading global humanitarian non-profit, has launched a new, localised wheat supply chain project in northwest Syria to help returning farmers restore agricultural production, protect livelihoods and support the country's long-term food security.





The project will support over 1,000 farmers across the governorates of Aleppo, Idlib and Hama, some of Syria's most significant wheat-producing regions. Many of the beneficiaries are among those who were displaced during years of conflict and have now returned to their communities following the end of the war.

As part of the first phase of the project, Human Appeal has covered the cost of harvesting one hectare of wheat for each participating farmer, helping to reduce immediate production costs and protect this year's harvest.

In the coming months, farmers will also receive wheat seeds and fertilisers, enabling them to continue cultivating their land more sustainably and improve future yields.

By improving access to essential agricultural inputs and reducing financial barriers, the Wheat Supply Chain project aims to increase local wheat production, enhance food security and promote long-term self-reliance, while supporting the recovery of agricultural communities across northwest Syria.

Zaheer Khan, Director of Global Fundraising at Human Appeal comments: “Years of conflict have forced countless farming families from their land, disrupting livelihoods and severely affecting local food production. By investing in local farmers, we're supporting communities to rebuild with dignity, become more self-reliant and lay the foundations for a more resilient agricultural future.”

About Human Appeal USA

Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organization working across the globe to strengthen humanity’s fight against poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. Through the provision of immediate relief and the establishment of self-sustaining development programs, we aim to save and transform lives.

For more information please visit: humanappealUSA.org

For media requests please contact: Press@humanappealUSA.org

Human Appeal USA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.

Tax ID # 87-2410117. Your donations are tax deductible.

Human Appeal Inc. 26050 Acero, Suite 415, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USA.

Tel: 877 225 2251

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3eccfe9-8b26-4544-8ac0-405b127cdd64