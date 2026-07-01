Concurrent Technologies Corporation Named to U.S. Veterans Magazine’s 2026 Top Veteran Employer List

Johnstown, PA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been named to the U.S. Veterans Magazine’s 2026 Top Veteran Employer list. This is the sixth year that CTC has earned this recognition.

The annual list recognizes organizations that demonstrate a meaningful commitment to supporting veterans, transitioning service members, and military families. According to U.S. Veterans Magazine, honorees are selected through a national evaluation process that includes survey responses, independent research, public records, interviews, reader feedback, and reviews of veteran-focused initiatives. Employers are evaluated on factors including veteran hiring and retention, employee benefits, onboarding programs, employee resource groups, nonprofit partnerships, and support for military families.

"Veterans bring exceptional leadership, technical expertise, adaptability, and a mission-focused mindset to our workforce. We are honored to once again be recognized as a Top Veteran Employer," said Jay Bleehash., CTC Senior Director, Talent & Brand Strategy. "Supporting veterans is a natural extension of our mission and our culture. Many of our employees have served in the military or continue to serve in the National Guard and Reserve, and their experience strengthens our ability to deliver innovative solutions that support our nation's warfighters and national security objectives."

In addition to this Top Veteran Employer recognition, U.S. Veterans Magazine has named CTC a 2026 Top Milspouse Employer. Military Times has honored CTC as a Best for Vets Employer 14 times. The company has also earned numerous awards from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of War organization established to promote cooperation and understanding between Service members and their civilian employers. Further, CTC is a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of more than 315 companies committed to addressing the most pressing needs of veterans and military spouses in finding and keeping jobs.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients’ needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.ctc.com.

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