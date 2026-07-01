Elevate Trampoline Park Opens New Location in Surprise, Arizona

Surprise, Arizona, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate Trampoline Park will open a new location in Surprise, Arizona, on Wednesday, July 8. The new trampoline park and activity center expands the company's presence in the region and provides local families with a new destination for active indoor recreation, birthday parties, and group events just as summer vacation gets underway.





The new facility is designed to serve children, teens, and families seeking year-round entertainment in a clean, safe, and welcoming environment. Company leaders say the opening reflects continued demand for family-friendly indoor recreation options in one of Arizona's fastest-growing communities.





Elevate Trampoline Park has been in business for 11 years and operates 14 locations across the United States. The company provides attractions and activities designed to encourage active play, social interaction, and memorable experiences for guests of all ages.





To celebrate the grand opening, Elevate Trampoline Park will offer a variety of special promotions and giveaways. The first 250 guests will receive a guaranteed prize through a door prize spin, with opportunities to win free socks, jump passes, memberships, and additional giveaways. Guests will also have access to discounted Founders Membership pricing available during the launch event.





The company will additionally offer discounted birthday party packages for reservations booked before June 30, allowing families to secure special pricing for future celebrations. Organizers said attendees can also expect exclusive offers, surprise giveaways, and other one-day-only promotions throughout the grand opening event.





Surprise continues to attract new residents and families, creating increased demand for local recreation and entertainment options. Elevate Trampoline Park said the new location is intended to provide a convenient place where families can gather, celebrate milestones, and enjoy active entertainment close to home.





"We've been looking forward to bringing Elevate Trampoline Park to Surprise and introducing families to everything the park has to offer," said Kimberly Wesolowski, vice president of operations at Elevate Trampoline Park. "The grand opening is designed to be more than a ribbon-cutting.





It's an opportunity for families to experience the park, take advantage of special offers, and be part of a memorable first day as we become part of the community." The opening is expected to provide local families with a clean and safe indoor destination they can enjoy year-round, including during Arizona's hottest summer months.





"Having more family-focused recreation options available locally gives residents additional opportunities to spend time together, celebrate special occasions, and stay active in a fun environment," said Wesolowski.

Community members are encouraged to attend the grand opening and arrive early to take advantage of the giveaways and promotions available to the first 250 guests.

For additional information about the Surprise location, grand opening details, membership opportunities, and party packages, visit https://elevatetrampolinepark.com/surprise/ .





About Elevate Trampoline Park

Elevate Trampoline Park is a family entertainment company offering indoor trampoline parks and activity centers for children, teens, and adults. With 14 locations nationwide and more than 11 years in operation, the company provides attractions, birthday party hosting, and group event experiences centered on active recreation, family engagement, and community connection.

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