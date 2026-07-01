HITN Unites Hispanic Audiences Around America's 250th with Programming, Content, and Experiences Built to Celebrate

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BROOKLYN, New York, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hispanic Information and Telecommunication Network, Inc. (HITN), the leading Spanish-language public media network in the United States, is joining the nationwide commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a three-part celebration: a landmark broadcast event, a first-of-its-kind interactive digital experience, and an original promotional campaign — all designed to invite Hispanic audiences across the country to discover and connect with the nation they call home.

"Through this campaign, HITN seeks to strengthen the sense of belonging among Hispanic communities across the country, while remaining true to our mission of educating and entertaining audiences," said Michael D. Nieves, President and CEO of HITN.

A weekend marathon Tribute on Television

HITN will broadcast the acclaimed Smithsonian Channel documentary series Aerial America — kicking off with 50 States in 50 Hours, a marathon airing all day on Saturday, July 4th, and Sunday, July 5th — giving Spanish-speaking viewers a breathtaking aerial journey across the country.

Aerial America is an award-winning series that takes viewers on sweeping helicopter flyovers of all 50 U.S. states — from the towering peaks of Alaska and the volcanic landscapes of Hawaii, to the colonial harbors of New England and the rolling prairies of the Great Plains — revealing historic landmarks, national parks, and hidden natural treasures from a perspective most viewers have never experienced. Expert narration weaves in the history, culture, and character of each state, making every episode as educational as it is visually spectacular. Rated TV-G, it stands as the most extensive aerial television project ever produced about the United States.

America 250: An Original Campaign Celebrating the Nation’s Icons

Rounding out HITN’s anniversary programming is America 250, an original series of short-form segments airing throughout HITN’s regular broadcast schedule all summer long. The campaign showcases the beauty and significance of iconic landmarks and historic sites across the country, highlighting the diverse regions and the places that embody the heritage, values, and identity of the American people.

The video series was directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Cody Williams, produced by Ordinary Sunday, and features an original score arranged and produced by Grammy and Tony Award-winning musician Bryan Carter. The America 250 segments will also be available on the HITN GO streaming app, giving audiences free and unrestricted access at any time.

Broadcast Schedule

July 4–5, 2026 (Saturday-Sunday): 50 States in 50 Hours all-day marathon broadcast of Aerial America on HITN in celebration of the 250th Anniversary of U.S. Independence.

Starting Monday, July 6, two back-to-back episodes of Aerial America will continue airing daily at 1:00 and 2:00 PM EDT/PDT on HITN, extending the celebration throughout the summer.

Starting Saturday, July 4, Aerial America will be available on demand on HITNGo. The America 250 short-form segments will stream for free on the app.

Explore America State by State — Online

Complementing the broadcast, HITN is launching an interactive digital experience at hitn.tv/aniversario-250/ that brings the journey to life beyond the screen. The hub features an interactive U.S. map where visitors can discover fascinating facts and figures about each state, paired with a short video clip drawn from that state’s Aerial America episode. As users explore each state, they earn a virtual sticker that fills a collectible digital album — turning the 250th anniversary into a nationwide adventure audiences can experience at their own pace, from any device.

About HITN-TV

HITN-TV is the leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 35 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV , DIRECTV NOW , AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now , DISH Network , Verizon FiOS TV , Comcast Xfinity , Charter Spectrum , Mediacom , CenturyLink Prism , and Altice , Liberty Cable and Claro (Puerto Rico) . Download the HITN GO app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a subscription.

For more information:

Corporate Webpage: HITN .org

TV Webpage: hitn .tv

LinkedIn: @ HITN

Facebook: @ HITNtv

X: @ hitn

Instagram: @ HITNtv

YouTube: @ HITNTelevision

About Ordinary Sunday

Ordinary Sunday is an Emmy Award-winning production company. The company creates documentary, branded, and cultural storytelling for clients, including PBS, Amazon, General Mills, Macy's, The Broadway League, TDF, and Reading Is Fundamental. Recent projects include the feature-length documentary Whipple's World, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival, and Stagebound, a PBS Great Performances series spotlighting Broadway artists.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dc9032a-12c6-463e-9098-2d5449c9c268