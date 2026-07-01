Silvercrest Asset Management Group Named to Inaugural CNBC Elite Advisors List of Top Ultra-High-Net-Worth Wealth Management Firms for 2026

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC (NASDAQ: SAMG) is pleased to announce that the firm has been named to the inaugural CNBC Elite Advisors list for 2026.

CNBC's inaugural Elite Advisors list recognizes 25 of the nation's leading investment advisors serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices, distinguished by their ability to manage significant wealth while partnering with clients to make increasingly complex financial, business, and personal decisions. The firms recognized specialize in serving clients with investable assets of $25 million or more.

To compile the list, CNBC solicited information from more than 100 firms, which served as the basis for a detailed quantitative analysis that determined the final unranked list of 25. Metrics assessed included organizational scalability; assets under management attributable to ultra-high-net-worth clients; breadth and sophistication of client services and investment strategies; firm credibility through professional certifications and industry recognition; and overall reputation, including client retention and advisor tenure. To develop the methodology, CNBC surveyed qualifying firms and consulted with AccuPoint Solutions, a wealth management data and research firm, as well as Cerulli Associates, a research and consulting organization focused on the asset and wealth management industries. CNBC accepts no payment for placement on the list.

Richard R. Hough III, Silvercrest’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “We are honored to be recognized among the nation's leading advisors to ultra-high-net-worth families. Since our founding, Silvercrest has been built around delivering sophisticated investment management alongside comprehensive family office services with the highest standards of client care. This recognition reflects the dedication of our professionals and the trust our clients place in us across generations.”

About Silvercrest Asset Management

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC (the “firm”) is the principal operating subsidiary of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser, headquartered in New York. The firm has seven additional offices in the United States, an office in Singapore, and team members based in Europe and Australia. As of March 31, 2026, the firm reported assets under management of $35.7 billion.

Contact: Richard Hough

212-649-0601

rhough@silvercrestgroup.com