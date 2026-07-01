RBB Bancorp to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (the "Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as the "Company", today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026 after the markets close on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, to discuss the Company's financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 or 1-973-528-0011, passcode 631029, Conference ID RBBQ226. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331, passcode 54229, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through August 4, 2026.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had total assets of $4.2 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides consumer and business banking services predominantly to the Asian-centric communities through 24 branches located in six states including California, Nevada, New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, and one branch in Orange County, California; one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, and one branch in Manhattan in New York; one branch in Edison, New Jersey; two branches in Chicago, Illinois; and, one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Contacts

Lynn Hopkins, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, (657) 255-3282