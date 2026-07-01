Milestone Scientific Reports Preliminary 1H 2026 Revenue of ~$5.0M, +9% YoY; Q2 2026 Revenue of ~$2.8M, +21% YoY

Medical Segment Momentum Accelerates, Posting 300% Growth Versus Q2 2025

Company to Showcase Technology at American Society of Pain & Neuroscience Conference in Miami Beach, July 16–18, Alongside Board Member and ASPN Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, Dr. Dawood Sayed

ROSELAND, N.J., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced preliminary, unaudited revenue for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The Company expects total revenue of approximately $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, representing an approximate 21% increase compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ending June 30, 2026, the Company expects total revenue of approximately $5.0 million, representing an increase of 9% compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2025.

Eric Hines, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We are highly encouraged by our preliminary second-quarter top-line results, which reflect both the continued execution of our core business initiatives and the successful penetration of key international markets. Our base business performed exceptionally well and is expected to contribute approximately $2.4 million in revenue for the quarter. This strong foundation was further bolstered by approximately $500,000 in upside from international orders, highlighting the global demand for our technology and the vast market opportunity, particularly in regions with thousands of legacy systems currently in use.”

Mr. Hines continued, “Importantly, our medical segment continues to build steady momentum. We expect our medical segment to achieve 300% revenue growth in the second quarter compared to second quarter 2025, and looking ahead to the third quarter, we expect this momentum to accelerate significantly. While the medical business is still growing from a small base, we are seeing tremendous validation of our technology's value proposition. We are making significant progress on the reimbursement front with 100 claims submitted successfully and strong indications of a meaningful reimbursement in a key MAC, as well as our first successful paid workers' compensation claim. Beyond our medical segment, our dental business continues to expand internationally; we recently secured approval in Uzbekistan and plan to secure dental registrations in Japan, Mexico, Turkey, and India in the coming quarters.”

“Our positive results reflect the strategic vision and rigorous execution of our management team and newly refreshed board of directors. As an example of this synergy, we will be showcasing our technology at the upcoming American Society of Pain & Neuroscience (ASPN) Conference in Miami Beach from July 16–18, alongside our Board Member and ASPN Co-Founder, Dr. Dawood Sayed. By aligning our leadership's extensive expertise with our core business objectives, we have fundamentally shifted the Company's momentum. As commercialization initiatives continue to scale over the coming quarters, we expect more meaningful revenue contributions later in the year, and remain fiercely committed to disciplined operational execution.”

Dr. Dawood Sayed Vice Chairman and Co-Founder, ASPN, welcomes attendees to this year’s meeting, “ASPN continues to bring together the brightest minds in pain medicine to advance evidence-based care through innovation, collaboration, and education. Our 2026 meeting theme, ‘Where Intelligence Meets Human Insight,’ reflects our commitment to integrating emerging technologies with the clinical judgment and expertise that ultimately improve patient outcomes. We look forward to welcoming colleagues from around the world to Miami for an exceptional scientific program and meaningful collaboration.”

Preliminary Financial Data

The anticipated financial results discussed in this press release are preliminary, unaudited and represent the most current information available to management. The Company’s actual financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, are subject to the completion of the Company’s financial closing procedures and may differ materially from these preliminary estimates. The Company expects to release its full financial results and host a conference call in August 2026.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs, and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical and dental applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, future success and other statements that are forward-looking in nature. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Milestone's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to maintain our listing on the NYSE American, our ability to achieve our strategic and operational objectives, our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to successfully commercialize our products, the impact of global economic and geopolitical conditions, and other factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Milestone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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