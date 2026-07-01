Artelo Biosciences Announces New Data Supporting ART26.12 as a Potential First-in-Class Therapy for Chronic Pain associated with Spinal Cord Injury

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL) (“Artelo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatologic, or neurological conditions, today announced positive new data from a preclinical study in neuropathic pain from spinal cord injury. The findings are being presented today at the International Cannabinoid Research Society 2026 Annual Symposium in Dijon, France and the Company believes the results support the broad therapeutic potential of ART26.12, Artelo’s proprietary clinical stage selective fatty acid binding protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor, currently progressing in Phase 1 development.

The presentation titled Inhibition of Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 Alleviates Neuropathic Pain Following Spinal Cord Injury in Mice is being delivered by Martin Kaczocha, Ph.D., Professor of Anesthesiology at Stony Brook University, New York. The new evidence demonstrated that FABP5 inhibition alleviated neuropathic pain associated with spinal cord injury in an animal model. These data expand the evidence regarding the potential clinical utility of ART26.12 beyond previously reported target indications in painful neuropathies.

“Chronic pain remains one of the largest areas of unmet medical need, with millions of patients continuing to rely on therapies that often provide inadequate relief or carry significant safety concerns,” said Gregory Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences. “The growing body of evidence supporting ART26.12 across multiple pain models reinforces our belief that selective FABP5 inhibition may represent a differentiated, non-opioid, first-in-class approach to treating chronic pain and inflammatory disorders. These findings continue to strengthen the scientific rationale for ART26.12 as a novel analgesic candidate with potential utility across multiple disease settings and painful conditions.”

While nearly 90% of people with a spinal cord injury suffer with some form of chronic pain, up to 60% of individuals living with spinal cord injuries experience neuropathic pain, a chronic type of nerve pain which is frequently resistant to currently available therapies. In the study conducted at Stony Brook University, investigators evaluated the effects of ART26.12 in a validated mouse model of spinal cord injury-induced neuropathic pain.

Results demonstrated that selective FABP5 inhibition:

Reduced mechanical hypersensitivity associated with nerve injury

Decreased spontaneous pain-related behaviors

Suppressed nociceptor hyperexcitability

Improved pain outcomes following oral administration





“Our conclusion that FABP5 inhibition suppresses nociceptor hypersensitivity and spontaneous pain behaviors following spinal cord injury highlights another promising therapeutic opportunity for ART26.12,” said Professor Kaczocha. “Given the limited treatment options available to patients suffering from neuropathic pain after spinal cord injury, these data support continued exploration of FABP5 inhibition as a novel analgesic strategy.”

“These findings suggest that modulation of lipid-signaling pathways and, in particular, FABP5 inhibition, may address key biological mechanisms underlying neuropathic pain and support further investigation of ART26.12 in multiple chronic pain conditions,” added Mr. Gorgas. “As we continue advancing ART26.12 in human studies, we remain encouraged by the breadth of activity observed across multiple disease models and the opportunity to establish a new therapeutic class for the treatment of chronic pain and related inflammatory conditions.”

About ART26.12

ART26.12, Artelo’s lead Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor, is under development as a novel, peripherally acting, non-opioid, non-steroidal analgesic, initially for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). Human studies with ART26.12 have demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no serious adverse events, as well as predictable, linear pharmacokinetics and dosing flexibility in both fed and fasted states. Fatty Acid Binding Proteins (FABPs) are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids important to normal cellular function. In addition to ART26.12, Artelo’s extensive library of small molecule inhibitors of FABPs has shown therapeutic promise for the treatment of certain cancers, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, psoriasis, and anxiety disorders.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways, with a diversified pipeline addressing significant unmet needs in anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by an experienced executive team collaborating with world-class researchers and technology partners, Artelo applies rigorous scientific, regulatory, commercial, and treasury management practices, including digital assets, to maximize stakeholder value. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and X: @ArteloBio.

About Stony Brook University

The State University of New York at Stony Brook is New York’s flagship university and No. 1 public university. Part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system with more than 27,000 students, greater than 3,000 faculty members, more than 225,000 alumni, a premier academic healthcare system and 18 NCAA Division I athletic programs, Stony Brook is a research-intensive distinguished center of innovation dedicated to addressing the world’s biggest challenges. The university embraces its mission to provide comprehensive undergraduate, graduate and professional education of the highest quality, and is ranked as the #59 overall university and #26 among public universities in the nation by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges listing. Fostering a commitment to academic research and intellectual endeavors, Stony Brook’s membership in the Association of American Universities (AAU) places it among the top 71 research institutions in North America. Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/stonybrooku/ and X@stonybrooku.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

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