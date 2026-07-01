Learning Care Brings the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to Thousands of Young Children Nationwide with Soccer Shots’ Global Goals Program

Novi, Mich., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care, a nationwide provider of early education and childcare, is bringing the excitement of the world’s greatest sporting event straight to the classroom. This summer, Learning Care has partnered with Soccer Shots, the industry leader in youth soccer for children ages 18 months to 8 years across North America, to bring the Global Goals campaign to 165 Learning Care schools nationwide. Through movement, play and exploration, thousands of children at Learning Care are discovering cultures, countries, flags, and the spirit of the global game.

At the heart of the program is the exclusive Global Goals Passport, a hands-on collectible keepsake that takes children on a journey around the world. Packed with interactive challenges, soccer facts and cultural discoveries, each passport gives children a tangible connection to the tournament and the diverse nations it celebrates. Select Learning Care schools are also receiving Panini FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Albums and Stickers, bringing an extra layer of excitement and collectible joy to the experience.

Soccer now stands as the largest youth sport in the country, registering nearly 2.5 million young players annually, a testament to how deeply the game has taken root across the U.S. And with the global tournament projected to draw about 150 million U.S. viewers, this summer is an opportunity to spark a lifelong love of the game with children and their families.

“At Learning Care, we are entrusted with something extraordinary: to provide the foundation for a child’s life-long love of learning,” said Dr. Johnna Weller, Chief Education and Impact Officer of Learning Care. “The Global Goals program is a powerful expression of that mission. When children explore a sport they love within a global context, they begin to see beyond themselves—to a world of connection, confidence, and possibility that grows with them.”

“Global Goals was designed to harness the energy and excitement of the World Cup and channel it into something meaningful for young children,” said Jason Webb, VP, Strategic Partnerships of Soccer Shots. “Our partnership with Learning Care lets us reach thousands of kids at exactly the right moment, when curiosity is high and the game has never been more alive in America.”

Now in its eighth year, Learning Care's partnership with Soccer Shots reflects a shared commitment to whole-child development, blending Soccer Shots' expertise in youth movement programming with Learning Care's research-based approach to early education. The Global Goals campaign is the latest expression of that work: a curriculum that uses the world's most-watched sporting event as a gateway to cultural awareness, physical activity, and joyful learning.

About Learning Care

Learning Care is a leading provider of early childhood education, serving families through more than 1,100 schools across the United States and supported by more than 24,000 employees. For nearly 60 years, the organization has led with heart — bringing together care, learning, and love in every classroom. Learning Care is dedicated to nurturing children’s growth and development through high-quality early education while providing essential childcare that empowers working families, strengthens businesses, and helps communities flourish. Learning Care's brands include: AppleTree & Gilden Woods, Childtime Learning Centers, Creative Kids, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, The Children’s Courtyard, Tutor Time, U-GRO, and Young School. For more information, please visit learningcare.com.

About Soccer Shots

Soccer Shots is the nation’s most trusted and engaging children’s soccer program with a focus on character development. For more than 20 years, Soccer Shots has positively impacted the lives of more than 600,000 children annually through its best-in-class coaching, communication, and curriculum. With presence in over 300 locations across North America, Soccer Shots provides fun, enriching soccer experiences to children ages 18 months to 8 years of age, while instilling values like teamwork, respect, and confidence. To learn more, visit us at soccershots.com.

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