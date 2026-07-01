Daré Bioscience Announces Flora Sync LF5™ Is Now Available Through Its Direct-to-Consumer Platform

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women’s health between promising science and real-world solutions, today announced that Flora Sync LF5™, a vaginal probiotic capsule formulated specifically to restore microbiome balance and support lasting vaginal comfort, is now available for order. Flora Sync LF5 sales will mark the Company’s first direct consumer product revenue, representing Daré Bioscience’s transition from a pure development-stage biotech to a women’s health company with a revenue-generating product. Flora Sync LF5 is available exclusively through the DARE Health Hub at cashpay.medvantxrx.com/dare. No prescription is required.

“Flora Sync LF5 was developed specifically for vaginal health, not gut health,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Daré Bioscience. “By delivering a vagina-specific probiotic strain directly to the vaginal environment, Flora Sync LF5 represents a targeted approach to supporting vaginal wellness. This launch marks an important milestone for Daré as it represents the Company’s first consumer health product available for purchase. We continue to work to bring women other innovative, science-backed products they can access directly, without a prescription.”

ABOUT FLORA SYNC LF5™ (DARE TO RESTORE™)

Flora Sync LF5 is a targeted, non-hormonal probiotic vaginal capsule formulated with Limosilactobacillus fermentum LF5, a probiotic strain originally isolated from the vaginal microbiome of healthy women with no reported history of yeast infections and backed by over 30 years of research.

Unlike most probiotics marketed for vaginal health, which rely on gut strains taken orally, Flora Sync LF5 delivers a vagina-specific probiotic strain directly to the vaginal environment, where imbalance occurs. This targeted approach is designed to support a healthy vaginal microbiome, natural moisture balance, and overall vaginal wellness at the source.

Available without a prescription for $49 per box (6 capsules, 2 courses), Flora Sync LF5 offers a simple three-day routine designed for noticeable benefits. It is intended for women experiencing:

Vaginal dryness leading to irritation or itching

Unwanted odor or excess discharge

Disruption following intimacy, hormonal shifts, or antibiotic use

Routine changes such as travel, new products, or elevated stress

Flora Sync LF5 is marketed under the brand family DARE to RESTORE™ and is manufactured by Probiotical S.p.A., a global leader in probiotic development and manufacturing, under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards.

CLINICALLY STUDIED. BACKED BY OVER 30 YEARS OF PROBIOTIC RESEARCH.

Flora Sync LF5 is supported by clinical research published in Frontiers in Microbiology (2024). In a single-blind, randomized controlled clinical trial of 100 women:

96% of women achieved vaginal microbiome balance within 3 days*

of women achieved vaginal microbiome balance within 3 days* 90% maintained a balanced vaginal microbiome at 2 weeks*

*Based on a single-blind, randomized controlled clinical trial of 100 women published in Frontiers in Microbiology (2024). Flora Sync LF5 is not intended to treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition.

Probiotical S.p.A., an Italian pioneer in probiotic science with roots in lactic acid bacteria research dating back nearly a century, developed and manufactures Flora Sync LF5. Probiotical oversees the entire process from strain discovery and scientific validation through manufacturing and quality control, helping ensure product quality, consistency, purity, and performance.

A COMMERCIAL MILESTONE IN A PIPELINE BUILT FOR WOMEN

The launch of Flora Sync LF5 marks the beginning of direct product revenue for Daré Bioscience and arrives alongside significant momentum across the Company’s broader pipeline.

DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream, a first-of-its-kind female arousal cream**, is a fast-acting, non-hormonal topical formulation designed to increase genital blood flow and enhance natural arousal sensations – like warmth, tingling, swelling, and lubrication. It has been shown to increase blood flow within about 10 minutes after application. Dispensing through the DARE Health Hub is targeted to commence this summer.

On May 18, 2026, Daré announced the initiation of its Phase 2 clinical study of DARE-HPV, a novel pharmacologic treatment for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection --the leading cause of cervical cancer in the U.S. -- with no currently U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatments. The Phase 2 study (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT07601074) is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial in approximately 100 women and funding for the study is based on a $10 million award from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). Daré expects to report topline data in 2027.

On May 12, 2026, Daré announced positive interim safety and efficacy results from its ongoing Phase 3 study of Ovaprene®, the Company’s investigational monthly, hormone-free intravaginal contraceptive. The trial’s independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) conducted a second planned interim analysis focused on reviewing safety data from the study and recommended the study continue without modification, consistent with its recommendation from the first interim analysis in July 2025. There are currently no FDA-approved, hormone-free, monthly intravaginal contraceptives.

“We are building a company that generates revenue and advances science at the same time,” Ms. Johnson continued. “Flora Sync LF5 is the first chapter in Daré’s consumer revenue story, and we intend to keep building from here, for women, and for our investors.”

ABOUT DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) is a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women’s health between promising science and real-world solutions. Every innovation Daré advances is based in advanced science and backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. From contraception to menopause, sexual health to fertility, vaginal health to infectious disease, Daré is working to close critical gaps in care using science that serves her needs. For decades, women have been told to “wait it out” or “live with it,” while innovations that could improve their quality of life languish in the regulatory or funding pipeline. With growing awareness around menopause, sexual health, and vaginal health, the conversation is shifting. However, access to proven solutions is lagging. Daré is working to change that. Learn more at darebioscience.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Daré cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “prepare,” “seek,” “should,” “would,” “target,” “objective,” “positioned,” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions.

In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the commercialization of Flora Sync LF5 and the Daré’s ability to generate a revenue stream therefrom; potential future growth of the DARE to RESTORE™ brand; anticipated timing of commencement of DARE to PLAY Sildenafil Cream dispensing; expected progress, funding, and timing of topline data readout of the Phase 2 clinical study of DARE-HPV.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Daré’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: Daré’s dependence on third parties, including to conduct clinical trials and manufacture, supply, and distribute products and clinical trial material; risks associated with supply chain disruptions, manufacturing delays, and quality control issues; risks related to consumer market acceptance of Flora Sync LF5 and other consumer health products; the effectiveness of promotional activities and consumer marketing efforts; risks that product performance or consumer experience may differ from expectations or clinical study results; Daré’s ability to raise additional capital when and as needed to execute its business strategy and continue as a going concern; Daré’s dependence on grants and other financial awards from governmental entities and a private foundation; Daré’s ability to develop, obtain FDA or foreign regulatory approval for, and commercialize its product candidates and to do so on communicated timelines; failure or delay in starting, conducting and completing clinical trials of a product candidate and the inherent uncertainty of outcomes of clinical trials; the risk that positive findings in earlier clinical and/or nonclinical studies may not be predictive of success in subsequent studies; competitive product launches; shifts in consumer spending or behavior; changes in regulatory requirements applicable to consumer health products; and Daré’s inexperience, as a company, in and lack of infrastructure for commercializing products.

Daré’s forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Daré’s risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Daré’s recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Daré undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

** Daré Bioscience is making DARE to PLAY™ available as a Section 503B compounded drug product, manufactured in an outsourcing facility subject to FDA inspection and under current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations to ensure quality, strength and consistency. Compounded drug products are not FDA approved. The FDA does not evaluate compounded drug products for safety, effectiveness, or quality. Daré’s dual-path strategy allows for earlier patient access while pursuing FDA approval. References to Section 503B, 503B, 503B compounding, 503B compounded product, and similar terms refer to Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) and the production and supply of compounded drugs by Section 503B-registered outsourcing facilities without patient-specific prescriptions in accordance with Section 503B.

Contact:

Daré Bioscience Investor Relations

innovations@darebioscience.com

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.