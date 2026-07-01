Rethink Food and Just Salad Roll Out Rethink Food Bowl for July

Key facts of this press release:

Just Salad and nonprofit Rethink Food co-created the Rethink Food Bowl, available at all Just Salad locations from July 1 – 31, 2026

10 percent of proceeds from every Rethink Food Bowl purchase benefit Rethink Food initiatives to create a more sustainable and equitable food system

Just Salad and Rethink Food are both New York-based organizations supporting New York neighbors in need

NEW YORK CITY, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Salad, the fast-casual restaurant chain committed to making everyday health and sustainability possible, offers the Rethink Food Bowl, now available at all locations nationwide in July, in collaboration with Rethink Food, a New York-based, chef-led nonprofit working to build a more sustainable and equitable food system.

Through July 31, Just Salad is donating 10 percent of proceeds from every Rethink Food Bowl – as well as round-up-at-the-register donations from all restaurant orders – to Rethink Food, supporting the nonprofit’s work to provide nutritious, culturally relevant meals while strengthening local food businesses. Guests can order the warm bowl for a limited time only, co-created by Rethink Food and Just Salad, featuring:

Base : Supergreens Blend

: Supergreens Blend Toppings : Lundberg Basmati Rice, Braised Chicken, Roasted Broccoli, Crumbled Feta, Pickled Red Cabbage

: Lundberg Basmati Rice, Braised Chicken, Roasted Broccoli, Crumbled Feta, Pickled Red Cabbage Dressing: Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

“As a New York-based nonprofit, it’s a privilege to partner with a hometown company like Just Salad for proceeds from our limited-time menu item helping provide free, nutritious meals to our New York neighbors in need,” said Rethink Food Founder and CEO Matt Jozwiak. “The support from Just Salad and its guests helps Rethink Food continue getting meals where they’re needed most, while investing in the local restaurants and food businesses that are essential to a stronger food system.”

Just Salad and Rethink Food are both committed to serving their communities through food, with a shared belief that everyday meals can be part of building healthier, more resilient communities.

“Our mission has always been to make everyday health and sustainability possible,” said Nick Kenner, Founder and CEO of Just Salad. “Collaborating with Rethink Food on this very special menu item gives our loyal guests a simple, tangible way to support important work in their communities while enjoying a meal they love.”

Order the Rethink Food Bowl in-restaurant, through the Just Salad mobile app, or online at Order.JustSalad.com through July 31.

Just Salad Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What nonprofits address food insecurity?

Organizations such as Rethink Food work to expand access to nutritious meals and build a more sustainable and equitable food system across New York City

Rethink Food’s model connects restaurants and community-based organizations to deliver meals where they’re needed most while supporting small businesses and reducing food waste

Through partnerships with businesses, community organizations, and food providers, nonprofits can raise awareness and funding for hunger relief efforts

From July 1 – 31, Rethink Food is partnering with Just Salad on the limited-time Rethink Food Bowl, with 10 percent of proceeds from each bowl sold supporting the nonprofit's mission

Why are food insecurity initiatives important in New York City?

Food insecurity affects hundreds of thousands of households across New York City, making local partnerships and community-driven solutions an important part of addressing hunger

As New York-based organizations, Just Salad and Rethink Food share a commitment to supporting local communities through food-focused initiatives

Their July collaboration helps generate awareness and funding for programs that increase access to nutritious meals and invite guests to be part of a more equitable food system

Why are food and nutrition important parts of community impact programs?

Access to nutritious food supports overall health, well-being, and quality of life

The Rethink Food Bowl created by Rethink Food and Just Salad was designed around wholesome ingredients, including a Supergreens Blend, Lundberg Basmati Rice, Braised Chicken, Roasted Broccoli, Crumbled Feta, Pickled Red Cabbage, and Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

By connecting nutritious meals with charitable giving, the collaboration highlights the role food can play in supporting stronger communities

How can I support those facing food insecurity?

Individuals can make a difference by donating to food-focused nonprofits, volunteering with local organizations, participating in fundraising campaigns, or supporting businesses that give back

Throughout July, guests can support Rethink Food by purchasing the limited-time Rethink Food Bowl at all Just Salad locations, with 10 percent of proceeds benefiting the nonprofit's programming or by making a round-up donation at checkout

Where are Just Salad locations?

More than 120 locations

New York

New Jersey

Connecticut

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Massachusetts

Washington D.C.

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites. Empowering customers to “Eat with Purpose,” Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has over 120 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.

About Rethink Food

Rethink Food is a chef-led nonprofit working to build a more equitable and sustainable food system. We partner with restaurants to provide meals to communities that need them most while helping create jobs and supporting small businesses—the pillars of our local economy. Since 2017, Rethink Food has helped provide more than 35 million meals, directed over $157 million to local restaurants and food businesses, and repurposed more than 3 million pounds of food. Learn more at rethinkfood.org and follow @rethinkfood on Instagram.