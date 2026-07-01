A Fourth of July Letter from CoinShares to Our American Shareholders

JERSEY, Channel Islands - July 1 2026 - CoinShares PLC (Nasdaq: CSHR) ("CoinShares" or the "Company"), a leading global asset manager specializing in digital assets, today published a message to shareholders.

To our American shareholders, this Fourth of July,

This year, the United States celebrates its 250th birthday. It also happens to be the first Independence Day in which CoinShares can write to you as a Nasdaq-listed company, and maybe more importantly the first in which I can write to you as a fellow public equity shareholder. I remain CoinShares' largest shareholder and simply put: your interests are my interests. Full stop!

We know what becoming a US-listed company asked of us. It began with adopting US GAAP and meeting the standards expected by the world's most robust and deepest capital markets. That said, accounting standards are only the beginning. We intend to embrace the culture of transparency, and disciplined capital allocation that has made American markets the benchmark for global investors. I also fully intend to embrace the concept of long-term ownership, so that we are in full alignment with respect to our goals.

Our ambition is straightforward - build a business that compounds value over time. Since 2016, CoinShares has remained profitable through every major crypto cycle. We have expanded carefully, entered new markets with discipline, and demonstrated that we can acquire, integrate and grow businesses.

Listing on Nasdaq does not change who we are. Our leadership position was built in Europe, where we continue to benefit from a market that remains structurally attractive and still has significant room to grow. Europe is not a smaller version of America. It is a different market with different dynamics, and one where CoinShares has spent more than a decade building a durable competitive advantage.

Like Lafayette landing in South Carolina in 1777, we did not come to America to leave Europe behind. We came because the United States offers the world's deepest pool of capital, the broadest institutional investor base, and the best platform from which to build a truly global company.

Thank you for placing your trust in us. I look forward to rewarding it for many years to come.

Happy Fourth of July.

Sincerely,

Jean-Marie Mognetti

Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer









About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global asset manager specializing in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR. For more information on CoinShares, please visit:

https://coinshares.com

Contacts

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | corporateir@coinshares.com



Press Contact

CoinShares

Benoît Pellevoizin

bpellevoizin@coinshares.com

M Group Strategic

Communications

Peter Padovano

coinshares@mgroupsc.com



