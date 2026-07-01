Turnover of Apranga Group in June 2026

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 37.5 million in June 2026 and increased by 10.5% compared to June 2025.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 101.6 million in Q2 2026 and increased by 10.1% year-on-year. In Q2 2026, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania increased by 12.7%, in Latvia increased by 5.6% and in Estonia increased by 6.9% year-on-year.

In January through June 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 182.3 million and increased by 9.8% year-on-year.

In H1 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania amounted to EUR 113.0 million and increased by 11.7% year-on-year. In the same period the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia reached EUR 44.7 million and increased by 6.2%, whereas in Estonia amounted to EUR 24.5 million and increased by 7.7% year-on-year.

In H1 2026, Apranga Group opened 5 new stores, renovated 2 stores and enlarged both of them, and closed 1 store.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 175 stores (103 in Lithuania, 45 in Latvia and 27 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 93.8 thousand sq. m., or by 1.7% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801











