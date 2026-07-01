RESULTS OF THE SIXTH TRANCHE OF UAB “KVARTALAS” BONDS

UAB “Kvartalas” (the Issuer) sought to raise EUR 5 million in the sixth tranche of its bond offering, which commenced on 30 June 2026 and was scheduled to run until 3 July 2026. In this tranche, the Issuer had the right to shorten the offering period and did so upon reaching sufficient investor demand. The bond offering was completed on the first day of the offering period, 30 June, after reaching demand of EUR 6.6 million in nominal value, exceeding the amount offered by approximately 32%.

Due to demand exceeding the amount offered, the bonds will be allocated to investors pro rata to their submitted orders, applying an allocation coefficient of 75.75% and rounding the number of bonds to be allocated to a whole number. The smallest orders were satisfied in full due to rounding.

The Issuer thanks investors for their continued trust and active participation in this tranche of the bond offering. The bonds will be issued and transferred to investors’ securities accounts on 9 July 2026. Taking into account the previous five tranches, the Issuer will have issued bonds in the total amount of EUR 55 million in nominal value.

The bonds were publicly offered to retail and institutional investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Artea Bank AB is the arranger and dealer of the bond issue.

The nominal value of one bond is EUR 100. The bonds bear fixed annual interest of 8%, payable semi-annually, and will be redeemed on 19 December 2026. In the sixth tranche, the bonds were offered at a price of EUR 101.2933 per bond, corresponding to a yield to maturity of 6.00%.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Andrius Radiul

Authorised Representative

andrius.radiul@lordslb.lt