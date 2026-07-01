Merk Investments Concludes Management of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited as Saba-Controlled Board Terminates Advisory Agreement

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merk Investments LLC (“Merk”) today announced that, effective July 1, 2026, it is no longer managing ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (“ASA” or the “Fund”), following the termination of its advisory agreement by ASA’s Board.

Merk began managing ASA’s portfolio in April 2019. During Merk’s tenure, ASA delivered a greater than 530% total return to shareholders, materially outperforming its benchmark and peer group on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis (1). Over the period, ASA’s assets grew from approximately $230 million to more than $1.1 billion, net of dividends, share repurchases, and periods of elevated extraordinary expenses.

“ASA’s performance during Merk’s tenure reflects the discipline, judgment, and commitment of the Merk investment team,” said Axel Merk, President and Chief Investment Officer of Merk Investments LLC. “I am proud of the team’s work and grateful for the professionalism they brought to managing ASA’s portfolio.”

Merk expressed appreciation to ASA shareholders.

“I also want to thank ASA shareholders who supported the Fund and its precious metals mandate over the years,” Mr. Merk said.

About Merk Investments LLC

Merk Investments LLC is an investment adviser based in Palo Alto, California. The firm manages investments of over $2.5 billion in precious metals related investments, not counting ASA’s assets.

(1) Performance as of May 31, 2026. Since Merk's Peter Maletis began managing ASA in April 2019, ASA delivered a 533.68% total return to shareholders, materially outperforming its benchmark and peer group. ASA also outperformed its benchmark and nearly all peers on a risk-adjusted basis. For more details on ASA’s performance, visit www.saveasa.com/performance.



