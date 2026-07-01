FreedomPay’s Gateway to Giving™ Turns Small Checkout Donations into Big Community Impact, Starting with the Cincinnati Reds Community Fund

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreedomPay, a global leader in Next Level Commerce™ technologies, today spotlighted the growing success of its Gateway to Giving™ donations program as organizations look for new ways to make charitable giving seamless at checkout. The Cincinnati Reds are among the first organizations demonstrating the strength of the program, using Gateway to Giving to make it easy for fans to support the Reds Community Fund through donations at point-of-sale locations across the ballpark.

Through the first half of the regular season, the Reds Community Fund has already generated over $75,000 in donations, showing how small, optional contributions made during everyday purchases at sporting venues can quickly add up to measurable impact. The Reds Community Fund’s success offers a powerful example for sports teams, entertainment venues, retailers, restaurants and other high-volume merchants looking to align commerce with community purpose while maintaining a fast, familiar checkout experience.

“FreedomPay’s Gateway to Giving program highlights the generosity of Reds fans by making it simple and accessible to give,” said Karen Forgus Bowman, Reds Chief Communications and Community Officer. “We’re incredibly grateful to Reds fans for embracing this easy way to support the impactful work of the Reds Community Fund across neighborhoods throughout Reds Country, and we appreciate our partners at Delaware North for introducing us to FreedomPay’s Gateway to Giving program.”

Gateway to Giving integrates into existing payment flows, allowing consumers to make donations in seconds when completing purchases at concession stands, retail locations and other points of sale. By embedding charitable giving into the transaction experience, FreedomPay helps organizations create a repeatable, scalable fundraising channel without adding friction for operators or customers.

“Gateway to Giving reflects our commitment to helping partners connect commerce with purpose in a seamless and scalable way,” said Cedric Lourie, VP Strategic Sales at FreedomPay. “The Cincinnati Reds’ results demonstrate how quickly this model can turn everyday transactions into meaningful funding for local communities. We are proud to work with the Reds and their hospitality and retail partner, Delaware North, to create an intuitive giving experience that can serve as a blueprint for organizations across industries.”

The Reds Community Fund uses baseball and softball as vehicles to improve the lives of youth, supporting programs focused on education, personal development and community-building across Reds Country. With Gateway to Giving, each fan transaction has the potential to contribute to that mission, demonstrating how technology can help unlock new giving opportunities at scale.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay is the global leader in Next Level Commerce™—transforming the way businesses power payments and experiences across the world. More than a payment solution, FreedomPay is a world-class independent payment gateway engineered to simplify complexity, break down the barriers of legacy systems, and revolutionize every point of interaction—whether in-store, online, or mobile. Chosen by the leading brands across retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, food service, healthcare and higher education, FreedomPay delivers technology strength, integration breadth, and deep expertise in global payments innovation.

As one of the first solutions in North America validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for P2PE, FreedomPay sets the gold standard for payment security, trust, and performance. With a unified technology stack, lightning-fast APIs, and integrated solutions across payments, FreedomPay gives businesses total peace of mind plus the freedom to choose any hardware provider. Move faster, act smarter, and lead markets—not chase them. www.freedompay.com

FreedomPay supports Cancer Support Community as its charity of choice, helping uplift and strengthen people impacted by cancer through support, compassionate community, and expanded access to care.

About the Cincinnati Reds Community Fund

Since its inception in 2001, the Reds Community Fund (RCF) has been dedicated to growing the game and improving the lives of underserved youth throughout Reds Country. Annually, the RCF reaches thousands of kids through free baseball, softball and education programs at the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy and focuses on community-building initiatives such as field renovation projects and the award-winning Community Makeover. More information is available at reds.com/Community.