AMASS Brands Group Expands Functional Hydration Platform with Launch of Electrolyte Powder Mixers

SANTA MARIA, Calif., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMASS Brands Group (NASDAQ: AMSS) (“AMASS” or “the Company”), a premium, multi-category beverage platform spanning non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, today announced the launch of AMASS Electrolyte Powder Mixers, a new stick-pack format that expands the Company’s AMASS Electrolyte Mixers line into the growing segment of the functional hydration category. Currently available through the Company’s direct-to-consumer channel at www.amass.com, the powders bring the same clean-label philosophy and versatile consumption design of the original ready-to-drink line into a portable, on-the-go format.

AMASS Electrolyte Powder Mixers are available in four flavors, Lemon Yuzu, Salted Lime, Salted Grapefruit, and Sea Salt, sold in convenient 16-count single-serve stick packs. Each serving contains 0g of sugar, 5 calories, 300mg of sodium, 25mg of magnesium, and 60mg of potassium, bolstered with B-vitamins. The formula is designed to support hydration throughout the day rather than peak-performance recovery, with balanced electrolyte levels that allow for multiple servings a day. AMASS Electrolyte Powder Mixers dissolve in still or sparkling water and can be enjoyed on its own or used as a mixer to enhance cocktails.

"The consumer relationship with hydration has evolved from a recovery ritual into an all-day intention, and the beverage market is only beginning to catch up," said Mark Thomas Lynn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMASS. "According to forecasts, this is a category projected to reach $11.6 billion by 2030, and the growth is not coming from athletes. They are building a daily routine, choosing products that fit their life across every occasion, morning, midday, and evening. The powder format expands our platform into new moments and new occasions, and when we launched AMASS Electrolyte Mixers in May, we committed to building exactly that."

The global electrolyte powder market was valued at approximately $8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $11.6 billion by 2030, growing at a 7.6% compound annual rate¹. That growth reflects a fundamental shift in who the category serves: electrolytes have moved well beyond athletic recovery into daily hydration for work, travel, and social occasions, with consumer searches for “hydration” up 363.8% year-over-year and demand accelerating further into 2026². Zero-added-sugar is the growth driver at the center of that expansion, with Nielsen data showing sugar-free sports and electrolyte products consistently outpacing full-sugar versions, the zero-sugar format having gone mainstream in 2024, a dynamic that aligns with AMASS’s formulation³.

¹ Source: Research and Markets, Electrolyte Powder Market: Global Forecast, 2025. Available at: https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/6151645/electrolyte-powder-market-global-forecast

² Source: CNN, “America’s hydration obsession, explained,” May 24, 2025. Available at: https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/24/food/hydration-electrolytes-drinks-popularity

³ Source: Beverage Industry, 2025 State of the Beverage Industry: Sports and Protein Drink Market Experiences Growth. Available at: https://www.bevindustry.com/articles/97621-2025-state-of-the-beverage-industry-sports-protein-drink-market-experiences-growth

About AMASS Electrolyte Mixers

AMASS Electrolyte Mixers are a functional beverage platform built for lifestyle hydration, formulated with ingredients including Pacific sea salt, essential electrolytes, and B-vitamins, and include no added sugar. Available in RTD can and powder stick-pack formats, AMASS Electrolyte Mixers are designed for consumption as a standalone hydration product or as a mixer with still water, sparkling water, or cocktails, meeting consumers across morning, workday, social, and recovery occasions. The powder line is available in four flavors, Lemon Yuzu, Salted Lime, Salted Grapefruit, and Sea Salt, in 16-count single-serve packs exclusively at www.amass.com.

About AMASS Brands Group

AMASS Brands Group (Nasdaq: AMSS) is a next-generation beverage platform built around the brands defining how modern consumers drink — and increasingly, how they don’t. The company’s portfolio spans non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 categories, with standout brands across each: Good Twin Non-Alcoholic Wine, a top-10 non-alcoholic wine in the U.S. and one of the fastest-growing in the category; AMASS Electrolyte Mixer, a functional beverage product designed for everyday hydration and mixer occasions; and Summer Water Rosé, the zero-sugar, #1 selling premium domestic rosé in the US — among others across the portfolio. As moderation trends accelerate, AMASS is positioned to benefit structurally rather than reactively — with margin discipline, cohesive brand architecture, and the multi-brand scalability that supports the Company’s long-term brand and platform growth strategy.

Follow AMASS on LinkedIn

Follow AMASS on Instagram

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, prospects, future growth opportunities, anticipated market trends, distribution expansion, consumer demand, and future operating performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding the anticipated commercial performance of AMASS Electrolyte Powder Mixers, the Company’s ability to expand the functional hydration platform, anticipated consumer demand for the powder format, and the Company’s direct-to-consumer growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to market conditions and the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including competitive conditions within the beverage industry; changing consumer preferences; the Company’s ability to expand distribution and retail penetration; and supply chain disruptions. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon these forward-looking statements.