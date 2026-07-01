RTX Holders Told To Register Wallets As Remittix Airdrop Page Goes Live

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has opened its airdrop registration page, giving RTX holders a clear step to complete before token distribution begins.





The update has quickly brought attention back to the Remittix community, with presale holders now being told to register their wallets through the official Remittix site. As the project moves closer to launch activity and the highly anticipated launch price reveal, wallet registration has become one of the key actions for holders to complete.

For those who purchased RTX during the presale, the airdrop page is an important part of the next stage. The Remittix airdrop refers to the distribution process for RTX tokens bought in the presale, rather than a separate free-token giveaway.

Wallet Registration Opens For RTX Holders

The registration process is designed to be simple. RTX holders can visit the official Remittix site, go to the airdrop page, connect their wallet and submit their wallet address.

There is also an optional section where users can add notification details, helping them receive future updates linked to the upcoming airdrop and token distribution process. Once the registration has been completed, the page confirms that the user has successfully registered.

This gives holders a clear checkpoint before distribution begins. It also helps the community stay prepared as Remittix moves toward the next stage of its launch plan.

Holders should make sure they only use official Remittix links when registering. Any unofficial page, message or account claiming to offer airdrop access should be treated with caution.

Launch Price Reveal Keeps Community Watching

The launch price reveal remains one of the biggest upcoming moments for Remittix . With the airdrop registration page now live, the community has another reason to stay alert as the project moves closer to broader launch news.

For many RTX holders, the next phase will be defined by three things: token distribution, launch price details and wider platform progress. The opening of wallet registration puts the first of those steps firmly back in focus.

As more holders complete registration, attention is likely to remain fixed on the official Remittix channels for the next major announcement.

Live Crypto-To-Fiat Platform Adds To Momentum

Remittix is also building attention around its live crypto-to-fiat platform. The platform is designed to let users send crypto while recipients receive fiat directly into bank accounts.

Multiple community members have reportedly received fiat payments through the Remittix system, adding a practical utility angle as the project prepares for RTX distribution and launch activity.

For holders, the message is simple. The airdrop page is live, wallet registration is open and RTX token distribution is moving closer. Presale buyers who have not yet registered should complete the process through the official Remittix site and stay ready for future updates.



Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:



Website: https://remittixpresale.io

Airdrop Registration: https://airdrop.remittixpresale.io

FAQ

Is the Remittix airdrop page live?

Yes, the Remittix airdrop registration page is now live through the official Remittix site.

What do RTX holders need to do?

RTX holders need to connect their wallet, submit their wallet address and complete the registration process through the official Remittix airdrop page.

What is the Remittix airdrop for?

The Remittix airdrop refers to the distribution process for RTX tokens purchased by users during the presale.

Media details:

Company: Remittix

Website: https://remittix.io/

Email Id: andy@remittix.io

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