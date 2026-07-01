Wikitree Selects DeeperDive From Taboola, Gen AI Answer Engine Built for the Open Web, to Connect Readers with Timely, Contextual Answers for Topics They Care About

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (NASDAQ: TBLA) today announced that Wikitree has selected DeeperDive , a Gen AI answer engine that lives directly on publisher websites and leverages their own content. As part of the agreement, Wikitree will use DeeperDive to increase readership and engagement, while also opening additional revenue streams.

As a cornerstone of Taboola’s Agentic roadmap, DeeperDive transforms publishers’ trusted content into an interactive discovery experience, meeting the evolving expectations of readers by allowing them to explore stories with greater depth, trust, and a stronger sense of community.

DeeperDive brings the power of GenAI search engines directly onto publisher websites, tapping into years of proprietary, real-time, high-quality content created by journalists and editors across the open web. Readers can ask questions about topics they’re interested in, and have AI provide answers instantly, sourced from trusted journalists.

DeeperDive also prompts questions that may be of interest to readers, delivers direct responses, and surfaces additional context and stories from the same publisher site.

By meeting users with intuitive, conversational interfaces and instant, relevant answers, Reach can stay competitive in a rapidly shifting digital landscape and reinforce their brand as a trusted, forward-thinking destination.

“We have spent years ensuring that our content goes ‘from the moment to conversations.’ This has meant creating content that resonates with our growing number of readers. We are now taking a giant leap forward with Taboola and DeeperDive. For the first time, our readers can have conversations with our news directly, discovering more about topics they care about, using an innovative generative AI experience. Taboola was the perfect partner to power this thanks to their rich history in providing technology to publishers,” said Dong-Ki Lee, CEO, Wikitree.

“Wikitree is taking their rich history of delivering quality content and with DeeperDive, offering it to readers in a completely new, appealing and innovative way,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder, Taboola. “Publishers who adopt DeeperDive aren’t just keeping up with the GenAI revolution, they’re leading it, on their terms. We’re creating a new user habit, one where readers lean in, ask follow-up questions, and stay to explore. We’re also giving publishers the potential to unlock even more ways to grow.”

DeeperDive is built to provide:

Smarter, more diverse answers for readers: Readers receive rich, multifaceted answers, based on Taboola’s advanced AI and real-time insights.



Readers receive rich, multifaceted answers, based on Taboola’s advanced AI and real-time insights. Increased readership and engagement for publishers : Every reader question is met with a clear, intuitive answer, along with links to relevant and timely articles from across the publisher’s site. This keeps users engaged longer and encourages deeper content exploration.



: Every reader question is met with a clear, intuitive answer, along with links to relevant and timely articles from across the publisher’s site. This keeps users engaged longer and encourages deeper content exploration. Unlocking high-intent ad revenue opportunities and owning the future with AI agents across high intent categories: DeeperDive has the potential to create a new monetization channel for publishers starting by inserting high-intent ads directly into the AI-powered results page.



About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale. Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

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