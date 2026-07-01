MathCo Expands Databricks Center of Excellence to Help Retail and CPG Enterprises Operationalize Agentic AI

SAN FRANCISCO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MathCo , a global enterprise AI company, announced the expansion of its Databricks Center of Excellence (CoE), deepening its commitment to helping Retail and CPG enterprises deploy agentic AI at scale.





The expanded CoE renews focus of bringing together certified Databricks talent and a library of reusable industry accelerators purpose-built by MathCo to help enterprises move beyond pilots and into production-grade AI systems that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Why CoE Matters?

AI investment is accelerating, but scaling it remains hard. Most organizations have made meaningful progress on data modernization improving access, governance, and interoperability, yet still struggle to move AI initiatives beyond isolated use cases. The next frontier requires systems that can reason, orchestrate decisions, and act autonomously within real business workflows.

MathCo's expanded Databricks CoE is built to close that gap.

The practice currently comprises 350+ trained Databricks experts and 200+ Databricks certifications, spanning data engineering, governance, machine learning, GenAI, and AI operations.

To accelerate time-to-value, MathCo has developed 15+ reusable industry accelerators built on Databricks products like Unity Catalog, Lakebase, and Agent Bricks, targeting high-impact business challenges across Retail, CPG, and Life Sciences. MathCo's Advanced Unified Response Analytics (AURA) was also featured in Databricks' Genie partners’ spotlight.

Key offerings for Retail, CPG, and Life Sciences

Always-On Market Media Mix Planning: Continuously optimizes media spend using advanced analytics to maximize ROI and campaign effectiveness, replacing static, periodic planning cycles.

Continuously optimizes media spend using advanced analytics to maximize ROI and campaign effectiveness, replacing static, periodic planning cycles. Conversational Analytics: Enables business users to query data and surface insights through natural language, without needing technical expertise or SQL knowledge.

Enables business users to query data and surface insights through natural language, without needing technical expertise or SQL knowledge. Customer 360 Insights Activation: Creates a unified view of the customer to enable targeted engagement, personalization, and stronger customer experiences.

Creates a unified view of the customer to enable targeted engagement, personalization, and stronger customer experiences. AI-Powered Demand Forecasting & Scenario Planning: Uses AI-driven forecasting and scenario modelling to improve prediction accuracy and support strategic, forward-looking decisions.

Uses AI-driven forecasting and scenario modelling to improve prediction accuracy and support strategic, forward-looking decisions. RepGPT: An AI-powered assistant that equips sales reps with near real-time insights, next-best-action recommendations, and tools for personalized customer engagement.



To learn more about MathCo’s partnership with Databricks, visit mathco.com/databricks .

About MathCo

MathCo is a global Enterprise AI and Analytics company, trusted in data-driven decision making, by some of the largest organizations across industries. Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom data products through its innovative hybrid model and transfers the ownership of intellectual properties to its clients. MathCo’s full-stack team provides a holistic range of services spanning strategy, advanced analytics, data engineering, data governance, MLOps, GenAI, data visualization, and adoption advisory services. MathCo’s numerous accolades include recognition in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for D & A Providers, Everest Group’s Peak Matrix Assessment, and being listed as a Great Place to Work. To know more about how MathCo supports organizations to own and activate intelligence, click here.

Media Contact:

Shubham Kishore

Shubham.Kishore@mathco.com

+91 7827680885

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