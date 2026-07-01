Türkiye’s leading digital asset platform Paribu expands its platform into DeFi, yield, and equities

ISTANBUL, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paribu, Türkiye's leading digital asset platform, has launched DeFi access, covering DEX trading, perpetual contracts via Hyperliquid, and option markets via Polymarket and has opened an equity trading waitlist. The moves mark a strategic shift for the nine-year-old exchange as it builds toward a single app covering crypto, DeFi, yield, and equities.





Paribu is the first regulated exchange to deliver both Hyperliquid perpetuals and Polymarket option markets directly inside a CEX interface, without a separate wallet app. Users access all DeFi features from within the existing Paribu app, using their existing balance, through a fully self-custodial setup. Paribu delivers onchain access from within the exchange interface itself: same account, same balance, no separate app, no seed phrase. Every DeFi position is self-custodial, assets remain in the user's own wallet at all times.

A single destination for investing across traditional and onchain markets

Türkiye ranks fifth globally in retail crypto activity, recording $40 billion in volume in Q1 2026 alone, growing 7% year-over-year amid an 11% global contraction (TRM Labs, April 2026). Until now, its retail investor base had no meaningful access to onchain perpetuals or option markets.

Existing integrations for both Hyperliquid and Polymarket have reached users already operating in DeFi wallet environments. Paribu brings these markets to a different audience: the millions who manage their primary crypto holdings in a single app and have never had a reason to leave it. Paribu's integration lets them reach perpetuals and option markets without giving up that familiar setup: no separate wallet app, no new account, no platform switch, and the entire experience stays inside Paribu.

"Paribu is becoming a single app for all of finance: crypto, DeFi, equities, and yield. Integrating Hyperliquid and Polymarket is another step toward that vision. Instead of asking users to navigate multiple wallets and protocols, we're bringing a seamless in-app self-custodial DeFi experience to millions of people, making onchain perpetuals and prediction markets as accessible as the rest of their financial lives. Soon, we'll expand that vision even further by bringing access to both U.S. equities and Borsa Istanbul-listed stocks into the Paribu app, creating a single destination for investing across traditional and onchain markets." — Yasin Oral, Founder and CEO, Paribu

Perpetuals, now on a CEX experience

Perpetual contracts are now accessible through the DeFi section of the Paribu app. Trades route directly to Hyperliquid's decentralized blockchain. Every position exists onchain, in the user's self-custodial wallet, at all times.

Hyperliquid has become the dominant infrastructure layer for onchain perpetuals. The protocol has processed over $4 trillion in cumulative trading volume, leads the decentralized exchange market by open interest, and has attracted a fast-growing builder ecosystem — including integrations with major self-custody wallets. Its builder code program has distributed over $85 million in revenue to frontend developers. For Paribu, integrating Hyperliquid means connecting its users to the deepest onchain liquidity available in the perpetuals market today.

Prediction markets, accessible in Türkiye for the first time

Curated prediction markets are accessible through the same DeFi section. Paribu serves as the interface layer; execution and settlement occur onchain via Polymarket's infrastructure. Markets are curated: each contract is reviewed for integrity, liquidity depth, and risk profile before it appears in the app.

Polymarket is the world's largest decentralized option market. This is the first time option markets are accessible to Türkiye's retail base through a mainstream exchange interface, and the first time a centralized exchange has delivered Polymarket through a fully self-custodial setup.

Stocks are coming

Paribu holds CMB establishment authorization for its brokerage arm, which is awaiting its operating license. NYSE, Nasdaq, and Borsa Istanbul stocks will be tradeable on Paribu. Real-time market data for all three is live today, free for all users. A waitlist is open ahead of trading going live.

About Paribu

Paribu is Türkiye's leading digital asset platform and a key player in the country's fintech ecosystem. Founded in 2017, the company pursues a growth strategy focused on regulatory compliance, product innovation, and expansion into multiple geographies. In 2026, Paribu expanded from a crypto exchange into a multi-asset investment app, bringing together crypto trading, DeFi access, yield products, and equities on a single platform. Paribu supports 220+ crypto assets and serves millions of users. Its matching engine, Hyper Engine, processes 7.6 million orders per second. The company's institutional custody infrastructure is built on ColdShield®, its proprietary multi-layer digital asset custody technology. In 2025, Paribu acquired a majority stake in CoinMENA, a licensed exchange operating in Dubai and Bahrain serving 1.5M users across MENA. In 2026, self-custodial finance app Clave joined Paribu, bringing passkey-based account abstraction and on-chain capabilities to the stack. https://www.paribu.com/

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