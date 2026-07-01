nsKnox Launches AI Agent Caller, Replacing Manual Vendor Callbacks with an Autonomous, Multilingual Agent

New York, USA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New addition to the PaymentKnox suite eliminates the operational burden and security gaps of manual callback processes - delivering consistent, fully auditable calls at any scale, in any language, around the clock

nsKnox, a leader in payment security, today announced the launch of the AI Agent Caller, the newest addition to its PaymentKnox suite. This purpose-built autonomous agent replaces manual vendor verification callbacks with a consistent, scalable, and fully auditable solution. Fully integrated with nsKnox’s banking data-driven global account validation capabilities, the AI Agent Caller adds another layer of security by handling the scheduling, the language, the conversation, and the audit trail - so finance teams simply review the outcome.

The launch enhances the PaymentKnox suite in addressing a critical and growing vulnerability in the Procure-to-Pay process. Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud has resulted in over $43 billion in losses over the last five years, according to the FBI, while 83% of large enterprises have been targeted by payment fraud. At the same time, the rise of AI-generated voice cloning and deepfake technology has weaponized cyber-criminals. A convincing AI-cloned voice can now be produced from seconds of audio, and a deepfake video costs less than $10 to produce.

For many organizations, the verbal callback remains non-negotiable - mandated by internal audit policy, industry regulation, or governance requirements. Yet the manual callback process is operationally broken: international vendors operate across time zones and languages, AP teams experience caller fatigue in high-volume processes, and outsourced call centers introduce social-engineering risk with no meaningful audit trail. The AI Agent Caller resolves all of these issues simultaneously.

The AI Agent Caller is time-zone aware and multilingual, automatically initiating calls during the payee’s local business hours and conducting the conversation fluently in their language. It scales without limit, maintaining identical verification quality regardless of call volume. The agent is context and flow-aware - it does not read from a static script, but understands the specific validation context of each call, confirms identity, and asks payees to verify data points such as the last digits of a known bank account, without revealing or requesting full details. Every call is recorded and automatically summarized, with results logged directly to the payee’s profile in the PaymentKnox Work Canvas, providing a standardized audit trail for risk, compliance, and internal audit teams.

“Validation based on authoritative banking data is the gold standard in payment security - it’s the only source of truth that fraudsters cannot manipulate or impersonate,” said Nithai Barzam, CEO of nsKnox. “The AI Agent Caller is built to complement that foundation. For organizations that mandate verbal callbacks, it delivers the efficiency, consistency, and auditability that manual processes have never provided, and at a fraction of the cost. Together, our banking-data validation and the AI Agent Caller give finance teams what they’ve always needed: maximum certainty, maximum efficiency, and a complete audit trail - with no compromise between the two.”

The AI Agent Caller integrates natively into the PaymentKnox Work Canvas, allowing users to trigger a call directly from any payee record. Once the call completes, the recording and summary appear on the same screen alongside banking-based Quick Check or KnoxVerify validation results.

The AI Agent Caller is available immediately. To request a demo or learn more, visit www.nsknox.net or contact nsKnox at contact@nsknox.net.

About nsKnox

nsKnox is a leader in payment security, providing organizations worldwide with the most comprehensive protection against B2B payment fraud across the Procure-to-Pay journey. Unlike solutions limited to a single database or validation network, nsKnox provides total global coverage to validate any bank account, anywhere - always grounded in authoritative data from the banking system, with strict source vetting.

The PaymentKnox suite, combining Quick Check, KnoxVerify, and AI Agent Caller, delivers multi-layered account validation that no single method can match. All nsKnox solutions are built on the patented Cooperative Cyber Security (CCS) technology, which protects payment information by distributing it across a decentralized network, making it cloud-proof and quantum-safe.





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