Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market to Reach USD 7.04 Billion by 2035, Expanding at 17.04% CAGR with AI-Powered Liquid Biopsy Adoption | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market was valued at USD 1.47 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.04 Billion by 2035, expanding at a 17.04% CAGR during 2026–2035. Growing adoption of AI-powered liquid biopsy, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing, DNA methylation analysis, multiomics diagnostics, and precision oncology is accelerating demand for multi-cancer screening solutions across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology companies, and national cancer screening programs.





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Executive Summary

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2025) USD 1.47 Billion Projected Market Size (2035) USD 7.04 Billion Forecast CAGR (2026–2035) 17.04% Key Growth Drivers AI-powered liquid biopsy, ctDNA testing, DNA methylation analysis, multiomics diagnostics, precision oncology, and rising demand for early cancer screening Largest Technology Segment Epigenetic & Methylation Analysis Fastest-Growing Technology Liquid Biopsy Largest Cancer Type Lung Cancer Largest Application Screening Largest End User Hospitals Fastest-Growing Region Asia Pacific Report Coverage Market Size, Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Technology Trends, Regional Analysis, Regulatory Insights, Company Profiles, and Strategic Opportunities (2026–2035)

Industry Outlook

Healthcare providers worldwide are increasingly prioritizing early cancer detection to improve patient outcomes and reduce treatment costs. Growing investments in precision medicine, genomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, and liquid biopsy technologies are transforming cancer diagnostics. Regulatory support for blood-based cancer screening, expanding clinical validation studies, and increasing commercialization of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests continue to strengthen long-term market opportunities.

AI-Powered Liquid Biopsy and Precision Oncology Drive Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Growth

The Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market is expanding rapidly due to rising cancer prevalence, increasing adoption of preventive oncology, and growing demand for blood-based cancer screening. Advances in AI-powered liquid biopsy, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), DNA methylation analysis, and multiomics technologies are improving early cancer detection, diagnostic accuracy, and tissue-of-origin identification. Expanding clinical validation, supportive regulatory initiatives, and investments in precision oncology are further accelerating global adoption of multi-cancer screening solutions.

Technology Innovation

Continuous advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, next-generation sequencing, and multiomics platforms are improving the accuracy of multi-cancer screening. AI-assisted analysis of circulating tumor DNA and DNA methylation biomarkers enables earlier tissue-of-origin identification and supports broader clinical adoption of blood-based cancer diagnostics.

Regional Insights:

The North America Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market is experiencing significant growth due to substantial investment in biotechnology, FDA regulation updates, and the presence of prominent players such as GRAIL, Exact Sciences, Guardant Health, and Freenome. The region is further aided by increasing adoption of self-pay executive health checkups and concierge medicine, as well as growing physician awareness about blood-based cancer testing.

The U.S. Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market was valued at approximately USD 0.24 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.18 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 16.84%. Robust investments in biotechnology, increased commercialization of technologies used for blood-based cancer detection, more clinical trials, and integration of MCED in preventive healthcare will further boost market growth.

The Europe Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market is estimated to be USD 0.48 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.85% during 2026–2035. Europe accounted for approximately 32.9% of global multi-cancer early detection market revenues in 2025, supported by favorable reimbursement policies, strong government-funded cancer research ecosystems, and the large-scale NHS-GRAIL Galleri Trial, which is generating extensive real-world clinical evidence for population-scale cancer screening.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to significant investments in cancer prevention from the government, developing genomics infrastructure, advancements in molecular diagnostics, and rising use of precision medicine in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Increasing investments in genomic medicine, national cancer screening initiatives, and precision diagnostics are expected to create significant long-term growth opportunities across emerging healthcare markets.

Segmentation Analysis:

Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Analysis by Technology

Epigenetic & Methylation Analysis held the largest share in the market for multi-cancer early detection in 2025 with around 39.8% market share on account of its highly advanced capacity of detection of DNA methylation profiles associated with different cancers with accurate identification of tissue of origin. Liquid Biopsy segment is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period owing to constant advancements in the technology of circulating tumor DNA detection coupled with increased physician awareness and positive investment scenario.

Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Analysis by Cancer Type

The Lung Cancer segment is expected to contribute around 31.6% to the market’s total revenues in 2025 due to the high burden of the disease across the globe along with the growing significance of non-invasive screening methods for early detection of the disease. It is expected that the Liver Cancer segment would exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rise in incidence, growing acceptance of blood testing and biomarker panels development.

Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Analysis by Application

The Screening segment had the largest market share of around 42.7% in 2025 attributed to the rising prevalence of preventive health care programs, mass screening programs for cancers, and growing adoption by physicians of MCED testing in asymptomatic patients. The Early Cancer Detection segment is estimated to show the fastest CAGR as healthcare professionals will concentrate more on early detection of cancers.

Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Analysis by End User

Hospitals emerged as the leaders in the market with their revenue share reaching about 46.9% in 2025 owing to the presence of robust infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, integration with the existing diagnostic and treatment process, expertise of physicians, and collaboration with MCED developers. The segment of Diagnostic Laboratories is anticipated to show high growth rates driven by growing molecular diagnostic techniques, lab infrastructures, physician referrals, and direct access test centers.

The competitive landscape of the Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market is evolving rapidly as companies focus on AI-powered liquid biopsy technologies, clinical validation studies, strategic collaborations, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of blood-based cancer screening tests. Market participants are investing in precision oncology, genomic diagnostics, and biomarker discovery to strengthen their competitive positioning and expand global adoption.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

GRAIL, Inc. (Illumina)

Exact Sciences Corporation

Guardant Health, Inc.

Freenome Holdings, Inc.

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

AnchorDx Medical Co., Ltd.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Singlera Genomics Inc.

ClearNote Health

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

VolitionRx Limited

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

VESEN Inc.

ExactDx, Inc.

Harbinger Health, Inc.

Recent Developments:

2026: GRAIL, Inc. expanded the clinical adoption of its Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test through new healthcare partnerships and additional real-world clinical evidence.

GRAIL, Inc. expanded the clinical adoption of its multi-cancer early detection test through new healthcare partnerships and additional real-world clinical evidence. 2025: Guardant Health, Inc. advanced its multi-cancer early detection research through expanded clinical validation of blood-based cancer screening technologies.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MULTI-CANCER SCREENING ADOPTION & POPULATION HEALTH PROGRAM ANALYSIS – provides comprehensive insights into global adoption trends across preventive oncology, national cancer screening initiatives, primary care integration, and population-scale implementation strategies.

– provides comprehensive insights into global adoption trends across preventive oncology, national cancer screening initiatives, primary care integration, and population-scale implementation strategies. LIQUID BIOPSY TECHNOLOGY & MULTIOMICS INNOVATION BENCHMARKS – evaluates advancements across circulating tumor DNA analysis, methylation profiling, AI-enabled biomarker discovery, multiomics platforms, and next-generation blood-based diagnostic technologies.

– evaluates advancements across circulating tumor DNA analysis, methylation profiling, AI-enabled biomarker discovery, multiomics platforms, and next-generation blood-based diagnostic technologies. PRECISION ONCOLOGY & EARLY CANCER DETECTION INSIGHTS – delivers strategic analysis of clinical applications, cancer-specific screening opportunities, tissue-of-origin identification technologies, and evolving physician adoption across multiple oncology settings.

– delivers strategic analysis of clinical applications, cancer-specific screening opportunities, tissue-of-origin identification technologies, and evolving physician adoption across multiple oncology settings. HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE & DIAGNOSTIC COMMERCIALIZATION ANALYSIS – identifies emerging opportunities across hospital networks, diagnostic laboratories, preventive healthcare systems, EHR integration, and large-scale commercialization strategies supporting global market expansion.

– identifies emerging opportunities across hospital networks, diagnostic laboratories, preventive healthcare systems, EHR integration, and large-scale commercialization strategies supporting global market expansion. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE & REIMBURSEMENT STRATEGY TRACKER – offers detailed insights into evolving regulatory pathways, reimbursement frameworks, clinical validation programs, population screening policies, and commercialization milestones shaping competitive dynamics.

– offers detailed insights into evolving regulatory pathways, reimbursement frameworks, clinical validation programs, population screening policies, and commercialization milestones shaping competitive dynamics. AI-POWERED CANCER DETECTION & FUTURE SCREENING INNOVATION ANALYSIS – explores future opportunities across artificial intelligence, predictive diagnostics, advanced liquid biopsy platforms, precision medicine integration, and next-generation early cancer detection technologies transforming the global multi-cancer early detection market.

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