Mondelēz International Announces Toblerone Crystal Bar Crafted by Swarovski and Global Charity Auction

Opportunity to bid on Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski – a hand-made crystal replica of the iconic triangular chocolate bar, individually numbered and certified

Global charity auction across nine major international airports and online, with 100% of proceeds donated to local charity partners

Limited-edition Ultimate Gift Box adorned with Swarovski Crystals available in World Travel Retail locations worldwide

Campaign deepens Toblerone’s premium positioning, reinforcing Mondelēz International’s strategy to lead in premium chocolate

CHICAGO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced The Ultimate Gift by its iconic triangular Toblerone brand - featuring the Toblerone Crystal Bar, an exclusive series crafted by Swarovski, renowned for creating the world's finest crystals. The campaign brings to life a limited series of hand-crafted crystal replicas of the original Toblerone chocolate bar. This marks a new milestone in the chocolate brand’s premium evolution and commitment to innovation.

As premium chocolate continues to grow faster than many other confectionery segments, the Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski elevates the brand into the realm of luxury collectibles and experiential gifting. It’s a natural extension for a brand long synonymous with travel, quality, and art of giving.

At the heart of the campaign is the Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski: a rare series of hand-made crystal replicas of the original Toblerone chocolate bar. Each piece is individually numbered, certified, and crafted by Swarovski.

From July 1-31, travelers passing through nine major international airports – Athens, Delhi, Doha, Dubai, Frankfurt, Madrid, New York JFK, Singapore, and Zurich – will encounter immersive pop-up experiences celebrating both brands. Travelers will also have the opportunity to bid in person on the Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski.

Each auction is linked to the airport’s own established charity partner, and 100% of the winning bids will be donated to the designated charity at each location. The auction is also open globally online, ensuring participation is not limited to people who are traveling.

“Toblerone has always been more than a chocolate bar – it’s an icon, a symbol of travel, and one of the world’s most recognized gifts,” said Iain Livingston, President, Toblerone & World Travel Retail, Mondelēz International. “The Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski is a natural expression of our commitment to premiumization and reflects our dedication to craft and quality, brought to life through Swarovski's crystal expertise, creating something truly extraordinary while raising funds for brilliant causes around the world.”

For those interested in taking part of the campaign home immediately, Toblerone is also launching a limited-edition Ultimate Gift Box adorned with Swarovski Crystals, available exclusively at World Travel Retail sites across airports globally from July through September.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

ABOUT TOBLERONE

In 1908, Theodor Tobler and Emil Baumann invented a unique chocolate: Toblerone. "Toblerone" is a portmanteau of "Tobler" and "Torrone," the Italian term for honey-almond nougat. Its distinctive triangular shape has been recognised around the world ever since. Today, production remains based in Bern Brünnen, where employees work with great passion every day — producing up to 4 million Toblerone products daily, with around 90 percent of all Toblerone sold worldwide manufactured right there in Bern.

Toblerone has never been square. Not in shape. Not in spirit. And not in ambition. Never Square is the belief that the best things in life refuse to conform — and that the most interesting gifts are rarely the obvious ones.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management; any statements regarding our sustainability strategies, goals, and initiatives; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief or expectation; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, the words, and variations of words, “will,” “may,” “expect,” “would,” “could,” “might,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “objective,” “predict,” “project,” “drive,” “seek,” “aim,” “target,” “potential,” “commitment,” “outlook,” “continue,” or any other similar words. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mondelēz International’s control, which could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those projected or assumed in these forward-looking statements. Please also see Mondelēz International’s risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. There may be other factors not presently known to Mondelēz International or which it currently considers to be immaterial that could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements it makes. Mondelēz International disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Contacts: Desiree Battaglia Vicky Kummer Shep Dunlap (Mondelēz Media) (Toblerone Media) (Investors) 1-847-943-4772 +41 79 563 36 63 1-847-943-5454 news@mdlz.com vicky.kummer@mdlz.com

ir@mdlz.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a10a785-ba0e-49eb-a7a7-b66af2d79df0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eceb9245-ec7d-4a76-a36e-c306e1fd8d70